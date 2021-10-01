The world in brief: Twister leaves injuries in German town

Twister leaves injuries in German town

BERLIN -- A tornado in the German port city of Kiel injured several people, four of them seriously, authorities said.

The city's fire service said dozens of first responders were involved in an operation to rescue rowers who were surprised by the twister Wednesday as it swept along the Baltic Sea front.

Videos posted on social media showed a tree being uprooted and chairs and other objects being sucked into the air by the waterspout that formed about 6 p.m.

German news agency dpa on Thursday quoted an official at the country's national weather agency saying the tornado likely was not very strong, but could have caused significantly more damage if it had hit the city center rather than a largely unpopulated area.

There are about 20 to 60 tornadoes each year in Germany, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

Rohingya activist slain in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot to death Wednesday in a camp in Bangladesh, police said.

Mohibullah, who was in his 40s, was a teacher who emerged as a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings. He visited the White House in 2019 for a meeting on religious freedom with then-President Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingya in Burma.

That same year, he was criticized by Bangladeshi media after he led a rally of 200,000 refugees to mark the second anniversary of the crackdown by Burma's military that caused about 700,000 Rohingya, including Mohibullah, to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The attackers shot Mohibullah at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in the Cox's Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the police force in Cox's Bazar. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack.

Ex-officer given life for killing woman

LONDON -- A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and slaying of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and pandemic laws.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said Couzens, who was on the London force at the time, handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Adrian Fulford described the details of the case as "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal." Couzens went "hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape," having planned the crime in "unspeakably" grim detail, the judge said.

"You have eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police forces of England and Wales," Fulford told the ex-officer, who had finished working an overnight shift at the U.S. Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.

Prosecutors said Couzens strangled Everard with his police belt before setting fire to the body.

The case also raised wider questions about trust in police, with many asking how police vet their officers and others criticizing Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.

France's Sarkozy convicted, vows appeal

PARIS -- French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said.

The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Sarkozy's lawyer, Thierry Herzog, noted that the sentence corresponds to the maximum his client faced. He said he had spoken with Sarkozy, who had asked him to appeal.

"The verdict won't be enforceable" pending appeal, he added.

Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, had vigorously denied wrongdoing during the trial in May and June.

Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the ruling. He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of $27.5 million on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

The court stated that Sarkozy "knew" the legal limit was at stake and "voluntarily" failed to supervise additional expenses.

It is the first time in France's modern history that a former president has been convicted and sentenced to a prison term for actions during his term.

Former President of Bygmalion event compagnie Guy Alves, right, and his lawyer Patrick Maisonneuve arrive for the verdict of the Bygmalion affaire at Paris' courthouse, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will find out Thursday whether he faces a second jail term when a court returns its verdict over massive overspending on his 2012 re-election campaign. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

FILE - In this Monday Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, French former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Sarkozy is facing potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, file)