FYI: Weekend filled with art and music

Friday

The Junk Ranch -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove. $5-$10. thejunkranch.net.

Junk at the Mill -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, Washington County Milling Co. on Mock Street in Prairie Grove. Free.

Arkansas Apple Festival -- With arts & crafts daily through Sunday & a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Lincoln. Free.

"Clue" -- Based on the board game and the Tim Curry film, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. $12. 783-2966.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Ask An Astronaut -- With retired NASA astronaut Don Thomas, 9 a.m., WonderWorks Branson via wonderworksonline.com. Free.

Homegrown Festival -- With artists and craftsmen and live music, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., crossroads of Broadway and Central in Siloam Springs. Free. Email abby@mainstreetsiloam.org.

"Patterns of the Past" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Oct. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- With magician Aaron Acosta, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Ride & Read Event -- In partnership with Strider Bikes, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Under the Big Top" -- A family day with free hot dogs, artists demonstrating their work, an "art trivia" game, an interactive art history exhibit & a cake walk, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Author Talk -- With Sarah Anne Crouch, author of "A Summer in Shady Springs," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio -- With free mini pottery wheel lessons, sidewalk chalk mural, live music, food trucks & more, 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Voces Latinas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sunday

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in studio & artist demo, 1-5 p.m.; music with Papa Rap, noon-2 p.m.; music with Chris Cameron, 3-4:30 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com