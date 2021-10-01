Get to know: 2024 LB target Colin Simmons

Sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons recently added an offer from Arkansas and was in attendance for the Razorbacks’ 20-10 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday.

Simmons, 6-2, 215 pounds, also has offers from Texas, Michigan State, Kansas, Marshall and SMU.

He has already received an invite to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game. He and sophomore defensive back Ka’Davion Dotson are teammates of Arkansas linebacker commitment Jordan Crook.

Nickname: D1

City/school: Duncanville High School

Bench press: 245 pounds

Squat: 455 pounds

Coach Michael Scherer is: The Arkansas linebacker coach and the person who offered me

Number of years playing football: Since I was 4

Favorite thing about playing LB: Being able to guard man-to-man and play zone.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball, which is my second sport

I'm happiest when I: Am with my girlfriend

My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash and have all As

Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett

Favorite music: Rap

How would you spend $1 million: Spend half a million on a house and car and invest the rest

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: I don’t like when I have to repeat myself over and over again with people, and arguing back and forth.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: I am the best at Connect 4

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they’re just the overall best

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite junk food: Hot chips

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Sour candy

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Duck

My dream date is: Rubi Rose

I’m terrified of: Nothing

Hobbies: I like to cook

The one thing I could not live without is: My brother and PlayStation

Role model and why: LeBron James, because he’s a great leader and example of who people should look up too

Three words to describe me: Tall, smart, athlete

People would be surprised that I: Am only a sophomore