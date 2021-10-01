DEAR HELOISE: I'm moving to a new city, a new job and a new apartment. Have you got any hints for me?

-- Annette R., Forest Grove, Ore.

DEAR READER: Yes, I have a few hints that might be helpful to you:

• Never book with a moving company over the internet. You need someone who'll come out, look over your things and give you a firm offer. Get at least three quotes from various movers.

• Make sure the company you select is insured against loss, damage, flood and fire.

• Don't overpack your boxes. Try to keep them to 50 pounds each. If you have address labels of your new place, use them on the outside of your packing boxes.

• Start weeding out all the junk you don't need or don't plan to take with you. Why pay to move something you never use or don't like?

• Keep all valued items and medications with you, as well as all contracts you signed with the movers.

• Put in a change of address with the post office and have your mail forwarded to your new address.

• Label the boxes "kitchen," "bedroom," "bathroom," etc., so you'll know where to look for towels, sheets and other things you'll need.

DEAR HELOISE: When we sold our house I wanted to make everything as easy as possible for the new owners. I left a fresh roll of toilet paper in each bathroom and a roll of paper towels on the kitchen counter. I made certain the house was spotless. We left all warranties, garage codes and other household information on the counters and even left a list of handymen we used who charged reasonable rates. I left them the dates of garbage pickup and my phone number in case they received any packages or mail with our names on it. The new owners called to thank us for making their move-in so much easier.

-- Joyce K., Frankfort, Ky.

DEAR HELOISE: Working with a major manufacturer of cosmetics, I've learned a few tricks of the trade from the experts. I'd like to pass these along to your readers.

Don't go wild with your tweezers. Never pluck your eyebrows on top. Remove stray hairs under the brow. Spray a clean toothbrush with hair spray and brush upward to hold eyebrows in place. Put your eye shadow on before you line your eyes, and be sure to curl your eyelashes before you line them. Always blend your makeup with a brush or soft pad. And be sure to use your moisturizers before you apply any makeup. Don't forget to moisturize your neck. Never go to bed without first washing off your makeup and applying a night cream on your face and neck. Brush your teeth with a whitening toothpaste. Take a daily vitamin to keep your face, skin and hair in good condition.

-- Anonymous

