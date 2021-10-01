High court OKs office to provide attorneys advice

A divided Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday established an office to provide attorneys with guidance and responses to any ethical questions they might have.

The Office of Ethics Counsel will have three purposes, according to the court's per curiam order: to help attorneys maintain "the highest ethical standards," to protect all entities "who might be harmed by unethical actions" and to "foster public confidence" in the ethical practice of law in Arkansas.

"The Court recognizes that a practitioner's access to expert ethics counsel before or during an ethical dilemma will increase the likelihood of an attorney successfully navigating ethical challenges and serving clients and the public at large with the best possible practices," Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said in an emailed statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas attorneys' $200 annual licensing fees will fund the office along with "any other available and appropriate court revenue," the order states. Kemp emphasized in his email that the Office of Ethics Counsel will not use state general revenue.

The court will hire a licensed attorney as the director of the program and appoint a "liaison justice" to oversee the office, according to the order.

The director's salary will be $102,675, Kemp said.

Justices Robin Wynne, Courtney Rae Hudson and Karen Baker supported the court's order along with Kemp, while Justices Barbara Webb, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented.

Webb wrote in her dissent, co-signed by Wood, that "the need for such a resource has not been clearly determined."

"I do not oppose providing Arkansas attorneys with guidance regarding the Rules of Professional Conduct," Webb wrote. "[However,] I think it would be prudent to launch this new service as a pilot program for a limited period of time -- perhaps just one year."

Bob Estes, the president of the Arkansas Bar Association, said he disagreed with the dissent and saw an immediate need for the Office of Ethics Counsel. The majority of states already have comparable entities administered by either the state bar or Supreme Court, he said.

"I think it's important to have a place that a lawyer can go to if they have an ethical question," Estes said. "The way it's handled now, lawyers get on the phone, they call their colleagues, they say 'What do I do about this?', they have an informal discussion and go forward.

"It's a lot better than coffee shop talk or just picking up the phone and calling a friend," he said.

The Arkansas Bar Association already has a professional ethics committee. A lawyer must pay a $50 fee and do some research in advance before making an inquiry to the committee, Estes said.

The Office of Ethics Counsel does not require advance research or a fee for services.

In addition to oral and written responses to attorneys' questions, the Office of Ethics Counsel will have a telephone line "on basic ethics and rules questions for a quicker verbal or electronic response," according to the court order.

The office will answer questions within 30 days of receiving them and provide attorneys with the estimated response time within three days of receiving the inquiry.