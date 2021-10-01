HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman; Bryant: Buck James

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 0-4, 0-1 7A-Central; Bryant 3-1, 1-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Top-ranked Bryant ran its conference winning streak to 15 games after beating No. 10 Fort Smith Northside 35-17 last week. ... Catholic, which is still searching for its first victory of the season, has lost seven consecutive games to the Hornets. The Rockets last beat Bryant in 2013 when they pulled away 37-19. ... Bryant quarterback Carson Burnett has thrown for 749 yards and rushed for 243 on the season. ... Tonight's game is the second of four straight for Catholic against teams ranked in the top 6 of Class 7A. The Rockets were beaten by No. 2 Cabot last week, play at No. 10 Northside next week and at No. 3 North Little Rock on Oct. 15

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 2 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 1-3, 0-1 7A-Central; Cabot 4-0, 1-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY The teams will meet for the first time. ... The Panthers are averaging 41.8 points per game following last week's 44-21 win over Little Rock Catholic. ... Cabot's Braden Jay is fifth in the state in receiving with 22 catches for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns. ... It doesn't get any easier for Southwest in the next two weeks, with games against North Little Rock and Bryant, but the Gryphons are hoping to catch the Panthers looking ahead. Cabot plays No. 4 Conway next Friday. ... Grant Freeman is 46 of 80 for 854 yards and 12 touchdowns for Cabot.

NO. 4 CONWAY AT NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur

RECORDS Conway 3-1, 1-0 7A-Central; North Little Rock 4-0, 1-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has won the past six head-to-head battles with Conway. ... The Charging Wildcats will be playing their first home game since Sept. 3, when they beat Springdale Har-Ber. ... Conway running back Boogie Carr has 459 yards rushing and five touchdowns while quarterback Donovyn Omolo is 60-of-111 passing for 899 yards and 9 scores. ... Malachi Gober, North Little Rock's junior quarterback, has passed for 690 yards with 8 touchdowns and has a 52% (49 of 95) completion percentage rate.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 5 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 0-4, 0-1 7A-West; Bentonville 3-1, 1-0 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin leads the state in rushing with 781 yards on 102 carries. He's also scored 10 touchdowns. ... Southside last beat Bentonville in 2014, 10-7. That was the only conference loss that season for the Tigers, who went on to win the Class 7A state title. ... Quarterback David Sorg is fifth in Arkansas in passing yards with 1,185. ... Bentonville won last year's meeting 35-7. ... The Mavericks have been outscored 180-105 in their four losses.

NO. 6 PULASKI ACADEMY at LIBERTY (TEXAS) CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Stadium, Argyle, Texas

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Liberty Christian: Jason Witten

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 3-1; Liberty Christian 1-3

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser has passed for 1,257 yards (third in Arkansas) and 16 touchdowns. ... Liberty Christian Coach Jason Witten played for the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders during a 17-year career in the NFL. He ranks second in league history in catches and receiving yards by a tight end. ... The Bruins have scored at least 60 points in three of their four games. ... Liberty Christian wide receiver Christian Driver, whose father Donald played for 14 seasons in the NFL with Green Bay, is a Penn State commit.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 3-1, 1-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 4-0, 1-0 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY Parkview has one of the state's stingiest defenses, which is allowing just 9.5 points through four games. ... Lake Hamilton is averaging 40 points behind a stout run game led by Tevin Hughes. The senior has run for 412 yards on the year. ... Patriots tailback James Jointer has carried 57 times for 509 yards but was especially impressive last week when he finished with 270 yards and five touchdowns in a 20-point victory over Greenwood. ... Parkview plays at Class 6A No. 3 Benton next week before hosting No. 6 Van Buren. ... The Wolves' next two games are against Russellville and Siloam Springs.

ROGERS AT NO. 8 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES Rogers: Chad Harbison; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Rogers 3-0, 1-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 2-2, 1-0 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Rogers hasn't beaten Fayetteville in its last 13 tries. The last time the Mounties won against the Bulldogs was in 2006 when they beat them in both the regular season and the playoffs. ... Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike has a state-leading 1,279 yards passing with 11 touchdowns. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna ranks third in receiving yardage with 619 on 26 catches. He's also scored five touchdowns. ... Running back Josh Shepherd's 664 yards on the ground is second in Class 7A behind the 781 yards racked up by Bentonville's Josh Ficklin. ... Rogers is averaging 51.3 points.

WHITE HALL AT NO. 9 LR CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

COACHES White Hall: Bobby Bolding; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

RECORDS White Hall 4-1, 1-0 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 5-0, 1-0 5A-Central

NOTEWORTHY White Hall's top-rated defense will get a test against a prolific offense. ... The Bulldogs have yielded just 13 points in five games. ... Little Rock Christian, No. 2 in Class 5A, scores 39 points per game but managed just 16 a week ago against Maumelle. ... Sophomore quarterback Walker White has 962 yards passing while completing 63 of 105 passes for the Warriors, who have won the past three games they've played in against the Bulldogs. ... White Hall, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, hosts No. 1 Pulaski Academy next week.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 10 FS NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Little Rock Central: George Shelton; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Little Rock Central 0-4, 0-1 7A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 3-1, 0-1 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Northside suffered its first loss of the year seven days ago when No. 1 Bryant left Fort Smith with a 35-17 victory. ... The Grizzlies have two running backs, Sundquist Church and Ty Massey, who rank among the top 20 in the state in rushing. ... Last week, Central avoided being shut out for the second time this year when it scored on its final offensive snap against North Little Rock. ... The Tigers beat Northside 42-35 in 2019, in their prior trip to Mayo-Thompson Stadium. ... Northside plays at Little Rock Catholic next week but faces No. 4 Conway, No. 3 North Little Rock and No. 2 Cabot afterwards in succession.