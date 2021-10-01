High school football schedule

Thursday
Stuttgart 42, Heber Springs 0
Today
7A-Central
Little Rock Catholic at Bryant
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at North Little Rock
7A-West
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville
Rogers at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at Springdale
6A-East
Pine Bluff at El Dorado
Sheridan at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Searcy
Marion at Sylvan Hills
6A-West
Little Rock Parkview at Lake Hamilton
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Van Buren at Russellville
Benton at Siloam Springs
5A-Central
White Hall at Little Rock Christian
Beebe at Maumelle
Jacksonville at Watson Chapel
5A-East
Paragould at Batesville
Wynne at Greene County Tech
Brookland at Nettleton
Forrest City at Valley View
5A-South
Texarkana at Camden Fairview
Hope at Hot Springs
Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia
5A-West
Greenbrier at Clarksville
Vilonia at Farmington
Pea Ridge at Morrilton
Harrison at Alma
4A-1
Huntsville at Elkins
Berryville at Gentry
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Green Forest at Shiloh Christian
4A-2
Southside Batesville at Clinton
Central Arkansas Christian at Mills
Bald Knob at Lonoke
4A-3
Rivercrest at Cave City
Trumann at Highland
Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside
Gosnell at Pocahontas
4A-4
Lamar at Dardanelle
Pottsville at Mena
Dover at Ozark
4A-7
Bauxite at Ashdown
Benton Harmony Grove at Malvern
Fountain Lake at Nashville
Arkadelphia at Robinson
4A-8
Dumas at Crossett
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt
Hamburg at Monticello
Warren at Star City
3A-1
Charleston at Cedarville
Mansfield at Greenland
Lavaca at Hackett
Lincoln at West Fork
3A-2
Mountain View at Harding Academy
Riverview at Newport
Melbourne at Salem
3A-3
Corning at Manila
Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley, ccd.
Osceola at Piggott
Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Perryville at Atkins
Mayflower at Baptist Prep
Paris at Two Rivers
3A-5
Horatio at Centerpoint
Glen Rose at Genoa Central
Bismarck at Jessieville
Fouke at Prescott
3A-6
Barton at Drew Central
Lake Village at McGehee
Rison at Dollarway
Camden Harmony Grove at Smackover
2A-3
Marked Tree at Earle
East Poinsett County at McCrory
2A-4
Conway Christian at Hector
Quitman at Johnson County Westside
Magazine at Mountainburg
Bigelow at Yellville-Summit
Nonconference
Bearden at Lafayette County
Booneville at Timpson, Texas
Carlisle at Fordyce
Des Arc at Mount Ida
England at Cross County
Gurdon at Hampton
Magnet Cove at Hazen
Poyen at Dierks
Pulaski Academy at Liberty (Texas) Christian
Strong at Beekman (La.) Charter
EIGHT MAN
Little Rock Hall at KIPP Blytheville
Midland at Episcopal Collegiate
Decatur at Marshall
Spring Hill at Rose Bud