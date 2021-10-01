Home Movies

"Too Soon: Comedy after 9/11" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, Vice TV) A bittersweet documentary that explores how stand-up comedians, Broadway performers, late-night hosts, "Saturday Night Live" cast members, The Onion staff members and other performers helped their audience laugh even in the darkest of days. Directed by Nick Scown and Julie Seabaugh, the film -- which takes its name from the response Gilbert Gottfried received after cracking a joke about the airline attacks shortly after they occurred -- gains strength from interviews with David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Marc Maron, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Nathan Lane, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black, Doug Stanhope, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters and many more.

"Samantha Rose" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, on DVD and streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu) A quietly spirited shoestring-budget feature, completed during the 2020 pandemic, concerns a young woman (portrayed by nonbinary Sam Rose), whose future shows no promise, returns to her hometown in northern Oregon and is reunited with a childhood friend and the friend's commune of adventurous and supportive runaways where they work the fall harvest on the surrounding vineyards. With a cast of first-time actors including musicians and visual artists; directed by Andrew Morgan.

"23 Walks" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, on demand and in theaters) A low-key, sentimental sweetie of a drama concerns Dave, a retired psychiatric nurse, and divorcee Fern, who meet while walking their dogs (he has an aging German shepherd named Tillie, she a Yorkie named Henry) in a North London park; over the course of 23 walks together they discover a mutual attraction. But their future may be threatened by the secrets they have withheld. With Dave Johns and Alison Steadman; written and directed by Paul Morrison.

"Jacinta" (not rated, 1 hour, 45 minutes, Hulu) This taut, traumatic documentary, chosen by the 2020 Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival as Best U.S. Feature, follows 26-year-old Jacinta and her 46-year-old mother, Rosemary, who, while incarcerated together, jointly struggle to recover from drug addiction, a situation that poses yet more challenges for Jacinta upon her release while attempting to reconnect with her 10-year-old daughter Caylynn. Directed, produced, and filmed by Jessica Earnshaw.

"Fried Barry" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, on DVD, Blu-ray, On Demand) A surreal and unsettling horror comedy in which Barry (Gary Green), a no-account drug abuser, gets abducted by an alien visitor that assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town, South Africa to experience the maniacal world of humankind. It's the feature directorial debut of Ryan Kruger. DVD bonus features include filmmaker commentary, a making-of featurette, and deleted and extended scenes.