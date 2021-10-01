Happy birthday (Oct. 1): You'll work toward something you want, and then the universe shows you an even better fit. It won't require more effort, just different effort. You'll be enlivened by a challenge. You'll make a system out of the solution that will be helpful to others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't approach relationships as an investor approaches the stock market, with an eye constantly out for the return. You're a giver, so you give. The winds of love will distribute your offerings perfectly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What do you want to be known for? The answer to that question has changed many times over the years and is changing you still. Today brings novel and bright new ideas on the subject.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Space and silence can be a healing gift to a relationship. Long conversations are apt to get off track, so keep it brief, say what you need to say, and then leave and let it sink in.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You shouldn't have to power through an endeavor on your willpower alone. Demand something of the venture. Is it exciting enough to pull you forward? Momentum is easy when the job fits with your life and interests.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The past holds your attention like a spell. Break the hold it has over you by freshening up your environment. Different and new surroundings will sing out to you, "Welcome to today."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No one is born strong. Strength is weakness handled proactively. You've lifted much in this lifetime and gotten stronger with each effort. You'll do it again today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've seen plenty around here, and you're ready to see what's over there. This appetite for adventure, being stronger than usual, is going to take some planning to execute, and that will be half the fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've a multifaceted skill set. When you don't get the chance to use some of these skills for too long a time, you start to feel diminished. Seek opportunities to exercise your competence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The inherent chaos of human connection is bound to create a mess sooner or later. Would you really want it any other way? Today's madness is poetry in motion. It will even seem to rhyme.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The old vaudevillians had it right. A three-step process helps the show along quite nicely. First, tell them what you're going to do. Next, do it. Finally, tell them what you did. Cue the applause.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How do you buy time? In the case of library fines and overdue credit cards, you can buy it with money. But in most other cases, time is bought with charm. Your charisma will get you as much of someone's time as you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are as worthy of the best things in life as any king, queen or saint. The question is, what constitutes a "best thing"? Love's gaze tops the list. Currently, the most splendor-per-inch will be found in the eyes of another.

ASTRAL ASPECTS OF ENERGETIC DISCIPLINE

The worthiest practices develop your ability to control your own energy. Your energy animates everything about your personhood, including your behavior, thoughts, attractions, responses and more. To flow your energy well is to live well. Mercury and Pluto emphasize the need for personal rituals of physical, mental and spiritual discipline.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Everyone makes mistakes, but only those with exemplar character admit where they went wrong and try to make it right.

TAURUS: It's fun to pretend to be a heightened version of yourself, and you just might grow into the role.

GEMINI: Forgiveness will be asked of you. You'd rather they just make it up to you somehow.

CANCER: Drop whatever is causing the stress so your arms are free to accept the load of happiness coming your way.

LEO: Relationship progress will be an outcropping of the thought adjustments and intentions happening inside you.

VIRGO: You prize intimacy over power. Shared feelings flow.

LIBRA: Just because you've dropped the grudge doesn't mean you'll return to the relationship.

SCORPIO: Relationships will be infused with a feeling of protection.

SAGITTARIUS: People have little ways of showing deep feelings.

CAPRICORN: It will amaze you how much of a relationship is habitual. What new habit would be fun?

AQUARIUS: You nail the art of giving and receiving compliments.

PISCES: Fixing a relationship is harder than building a new one. The relationship really must have great bones for you to take on the project.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Libra and Leo both start with “L,” and that’s where their similarities end — precisely what makes them a power couple. Leo’s boldness is tempered by Libra’s genteel manner. Libra’s diplomacy is made interesting by the dazzling controversy and heat Leo throws in. Libra’s exemplary taste is more accessible for Leo’s insistence on a statement piece. Each unnerves the other, fusing an electrified connection.