• Katie Naranjo, chairwoman of the Travis County, Texas, Democratic Party, said no one was in the party's Austin headquarters when security video recorded a man wearing an American flag bandanna throw a firebomb into the office, starting a blaze that was quickly extinguished by workers from a neighboring business.

• Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade County police, said an unidentified man was quickly arrested after he opened an aircraft's emergency exit door and jumped on the plane's wing as it was taxiing to a gate at Miami International Airport.

• Ben Tomkunas, 25, of Coventry, Conn., called it an embarrassment for state game officials when they decided to withhold awarding him a new state record for a 21.3-pound white catfish that he caught, after he gave the fish to his grandfather, who ate it before it could be vetted by authorities.

• Ashley Losch, a spokesman for the Glendale, Ariz., Fire Department, said a man who told firefighters he was having a "bad day" two days previous and entered a storm drain system, was rescued after he got stuck and passersby saw him waving his arm from a drain hole.

• Carmain Milton, 47, of St. Louis faces murder and robbery counts after being accused of stealing an elderly man's car at gunpoint and then running over the man as Milton sped away, police said.

• Michael Massmann, police chief of Osnabrueck, Germany, called it "a big blow" to a crime ring after nine people were arrested in a string of robberies targeting ATMs and who had set up a training center in the Netherlands on how to blow up the cash machines.

• Jerome Adams, the former U.S. surgeon general in the Trump administration, has been named executive director for health equity initiatives at Purdue University in Indiana where he will also hold public health and health care engineering faculty positions.

• Katrina Robinson, a Tennessee state senator from Memphis, was convicted of wire fraud after using federal grant money awarded to a health care school that she operated to help pay for her wedding, a political campaign event and other personal expenses.

• Jason Woodruff, a Gulf Shores, Ala., police lieutenant, said three golfers who confronted someone for blowing an air horn as they prepared to swing during a tournament were assaulted by as many as six people dressed in camouflage who ran out of the woods.