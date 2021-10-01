It's 'Lights, Camera, Action' during homecoming week in Gentry

GENTRY -- The theme for Gentry High School's homecoming is "Lights, Camera, Action" and there will be lights, cameras and lots of action in Pioneer Stadium tonight when the Gentry Pioneers face off against the Berryville Bobcats in Gentry's 2021 homecoming game.
Just prior to the game at 7 p.m., the homecoming ceremony, including the crowning of the king and queen, will take place on the football field. The start time for the crowning ceremony is 6:20 p.m.
The homecoming court this year includes senior queen candidates Cora Bass, Berlin Beck, Lauren Gatlin, Maci Hubbard, Georgia Lashley and Ambry Smith; junior maids Kimberly Caswell, Emmi Haag and Brooke Lawrence; sophomore maids Reagan Amos, Madison Lenda and Favi Najar; freshman maids Cayci Capps, Shawnna Gawenda and Kirsten Jones; and escorts Colton Whiteley, Jonah Summers, Isaiah Freeman, Antonio Hernandez, Zachary Gunneman, Bryson Walker, Lucas Miller, William Pyburn, Eduardo Galvan, Ethan Evans, Aiden Whitehead, Dominque Bouyer, Adam Summers, Lucas Guinn, Dalton Tuttle, Jonathan Corter, Braedon Warren, Dillon Owens, Jordan Trammell, Garrison Jackson and Ethan Gifford. The kindergarten mascots will be Eva Still, Westyn Nance and Eli Napier.
A pep rally in the stadium is set for 10:30 a.m. today, and a parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the high school.