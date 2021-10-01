OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Sad day for country | Voice of all America | Déjà vu all over again

Sad day for country

My personal opinions, for what it's worth. I hope my friends on the Democratic side of the government have learned what harm can be done by letting hate control their vote. I have never been more ashamed of our government than I am right now. My Republican friends are no better. Neither party is willing to do what is best for our country. We Americans do not even care what is best for our fellow Americans. A country that doesn't have the sense to secure its borders is not smart enough to care for its citizens. I believe Gen. Mark Milley should be tried for treason; his own words convict him.

When our press and news reporters are so biased, then I can't put any faith in them. When you have a sitting president who will answer no questions when he hasn't been told what to say, it is very sad for the office of the presidency.

Make no mistake about it, I love my country and served it for four years in the military. These are my opinions; you have every right to your own!

TERRY W. DUFFIE

Maumelle

Voice of all America

Almost hate to turn on the news each morning because I find more reasons to uphold my decision to terminate my 57-year membership in the Republican Party. My roots still reside there, as I do not believe that the "bigger government" concept is the answer for America, but they now represent the only platform that puts America first and provides some answers to the gigantic problems facing our nation, particularly in the current pandemic era.

Just this morning there was a news item about a GOP bill to ensure that legislation could not pass before the government will be forced to shut down. Is that a "win" for the Republican Party or is it a loss for America? Is the Republican Party's only contribution really just to obstruct and bully all of America into a crisis that will cause untold hardship for all of us?

Our Constitution was set up as a system of checks and balances that is supposed to prevent any of the three separate powers from becoming dominant, including the legislative branch. Am I the only American who thinks that the Republicans are closing in on this concern? Already we have restrictive voting rights passed under the guise of trying to ensure credibility in the voting process, where at least the Republican leadership continues to repeat, or at least tolerate, the big lie that the last election was stolen. A party that is so concerned with preserving its balance of power that it can't even tolerate members of the party voicing concerns with what has been proven beyond a shadow of doubt.

The reward for our silence appears to be the chance that past President Trump will be the candidate for president in the next election. A man who has come closest to overturning our whole system of government than anyone in history. A man who must believe that a lie stated with enough vehemence will be believed.

I can't have a major impact on the direction our country is progressing except by my vote in the polls. Even if you disagree with me, please start now to ensure that our next presidential election is truly the voice of all of America.

GARY STUMBO

Bella Vista

Déjà vu all over again

Re the Ivory-billed Woodpecker: Can something actually be "extinct again"?

DOUG KILLGORE

Sherwood