LIVE! in NWA: Hillberry Festival, plus live music all over NWA

The Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival returns to The Farm campground in Eureka Springs Oct. 7-10. The music and camping festival also includes food and craft vendors and is rain or shine at 1 Blue Heron Lane in Eureka Springs. $60-$190 for full one to four-day passes. Children age 12 and younger are free. (888) 762-7158; hillberryfestival.com.

ELSEWHERE

• The FreshGrass Festival will be hosted today and Saturday at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. $28-$120. 367-7500; themomentary.org.

• Boot Scootin performs with guest Jukebox Confession at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. $10-$15. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• US performs at 9 p.m. today; and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a Road Trip event benefiting the Teen Action Support Center at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

• Leah & The Mojo Doctors ($8) perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Obiggo Palooza ($20) performs at 9 p.m. today; and Russ Liquid ($20) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Randall Shreve and The Devilles perform at 8 p.m. today; and Them Dirty Roses perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free; table for $20. railyardlive.com.

