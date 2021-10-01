Mission Boulevard residential development fails to gain Washington County Planning Board approval

FAYETTEVILLE -- A request for a conditional use permit for a 50-lot subdivision on East Mission Boulevard failed to garner enough votes Thursday for approval by the Washington County Planning Board.

The Planning Board voted 3-2 in favor of the permit for the Ellis Estates subdivision, but four affirmative votes are required from the seven-member board to approve a conditional use permit, meaning the motion to approve the permit failed. Two board members were absent from Thursday's meeting. The developer may appeal the decision on the permit to the Washington County Quorum Court.

The request had been tabled at the board's Aug. 26 meeting when questions were raised about the authority and responsibilities of the county and the city. The property is about a half-mile outside Fayetteville but within the city's planning area.

The permit for the Ellis Estates development would be needed to allow lots of less than 1 acre in size. Under county zoning, all property outside cities is zoned for agricultural and single family residential use with a minimum lot size of 1 acre for residential development.

The revised proposal considered on Thursday would put 50 lots on about 25.5 acres. The original proposal had 54 residential lots.

The property is within Fayetteville's planning area and must receive city approval in addition to county approval, according to the county's planning staff. According to a memo presented by the planning staff at Thursday's meeting, the Fayetteville Planning Commission approved the project unanimously on Aug. 9.

Several residents of the area attended the meeting to object to the development. The neighbors cited the higher density of the development, the increase in traffic that would result if approved, and the potential environmental harm of allowing such a large development on a septic system on land adjacent to Mud Creek.

The neighbors also objected to clearing trees and filling a pond on the land, saying it would be detrimental to wildlife habitat.

A conditional use permit for a community/cultural events center was approved by the Planning Board on Thursday.

The Hmong Association has used the 40 acres of land, on the east side of Arkansas 59 and south of Arkansas 244 near Summers, for events in the past. County planning staff said the requested use is not new for the property.

In the past the Hmong Association has used this property a couple times per year for these events, and Washington County has issued temporary conditional use permits, according to a report from the planning staff. Washington County no longer issues the temporary permits, and since the Hmong Association is proposing the construction of permanent structures, a general conditional use permit is now required.

As the cultural and community events aren't considered a permanent change to the land use this permit review isn't considering the events, the staff said in the report. Planning staff is only reviewing the access road, gazebo and restrooms for compliance with Washington County ordinances. There are no existing structures on the property at this time. The request includes about 15 acres of grass parking for events at the site.

Also at Thursday's meeting, the Planning Board approved a conditional use permit for a drive-up ice dispenser operation on about 4 acres of land at 18394 S. Arkansas 170 near West Fork.

According to information from the planning office, the ice dispenser operation will take up less than an acre of the parcel. According to the report, the operation would be automated, with the public driving up to the dispenser, inserting a form of payment and then removing the ice.