• All that is missing is the cape. In the early pages of a new comic book, future president Jimmy Carter stands with his back turned and his arms planted firmly on his hips, gazing toward the ocean at a battleship. "Young Jimmy's heart yearned to journey past the borders of rural Georgia and see the world," reads the comic, titled "Political Power: Jimmy Carter." The longest-living former U.S. president is the latest to get a biographical treatment in TidalWave Comics' "Political Power" series, which has published comic books on nearly 100 political figures, including Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. It was released just before Carter's 97th birthday today. "We really wanted to talk about his childhood, his presidency and what he has done since his presidency," said Darren G. Davis, the publisher of TidalWave Comics, which did not seek Carter's permission to publish it. "Nonfiction stories are sometimes more entertaining than stories involving capes and tights." The company started its Political Power series in 2008 with titles about Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin. "We wanted to tell fair and unbiased stories about politicians in a comic book form," Davis said. The Atlanta-based Carter Center asks well-wishers to submit birthday wishes and photos celebrating the 39th president to the Carter Center website.

• Acknowledging the limits of her own influence on the law as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal minority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor encouraged people to work to change laws they may disagree with, like a recent Texas law that limits access to abortions. Sotomayor, 67, who appeared via Zoom at an American Bar Association event Wednesday, answered a question from a law student by saying members of the public will not always like the results that courts reach. "There's going to be a lot of disappointment in the law. All right, a huge amount as you study cases and look at outcomes that you disagree with. It can get frustrating. Look at me. Look at my stats, OK?" said Sotomayor, who is now one of three liberal justices on the nine-member court. Sotomayor, a nominee of President Barack Obama who has been on the court since 2009, added that at least she can dissent and "explain how I feel." She told audience members that they have the power to change laws with which they disagree. "Your ability is to go out there and work to change the law. Work to make those things that are important to you work better, be better," she said. "So, you know, I can't change Texas' law, but you can. You can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don't like."