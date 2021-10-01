New policy set to limit immigration arrests

WASHINGTON -- Facing bipartisan criticism over its approach to immigration, the Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to pursue only migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

The new guidelines replace interim rules issued in February that were initially blocked by a federal judge in August as part of a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana. They break from a more aggressive approach to immigration enforcement under former President Donald Trump, who early in his presidency directed authorities to apprehend anyone who was illegally in the country.

The change was made as President Joe Biden has come under fire from allies for his reliance on a Trump-era public health authority to rapidly expel migrants encountered on the U.S.-Mexico border while also facing Republican criticism that he hasn't done enough to counter a sharp increase in migrants seeking to enter the country. His administration has expelled about 5,000 Haitians who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at Del Rio, Texas, in recent weeks.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that the new policy was based on the reality that the U.S. can't go after all people illegally in the country and shouldn't try because many "have been contributing members of our communities for years."

Authorities will be directed to focus on noncitizens who have crossed recently, defined as after Nov. 1, 2020, or who are determined to be a threat because of national security concerns or "serious criminal activity." The Homeland Security Department includes the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the Border Patrol.

Unlike the interim rules, the criminal activity is not limited to the category known in legal terms as an aggravated felony but will depend on the "totality of the facts and circumstances," Mayorkas said. Anyone would be considered a priority if they are engaged or even suspected of terrorism or espionage, according to the memo. The new rules take effect Nov. 29.

Immigration authorities would be prohibited from arresting and seeking to deport someone in retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights, such as joining a protest or taking part in union activities.

"We are requiring and frankly empowering our workforce, critically empowering our workforce, to exercise their judgment, their law enforcement judgment," the secretary said.

TEXAS ACTIONS

Deriding the Biden administration's border policy as a fruitless "catch and release" strategy, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed this summer to "start arresting everybody."

The federal government is in charge of immigration enforcement. But the state could lock migrants up for trespassing, said Abbott, a Republican. Now, the crackdown has overwhelmed the criminal-justice system at Texas' southern border.

"While the Biden Administration refuses to do their job and ignores the pleas of border communities for help, Governor Abbott continues working with state and local partners to provide critical personnel and resources to secure the border and protect Texans," Abbott spokeswoman Ranae Eze said in a statement.

Critics see the move as an attempt to please the governor's conservative base that has created a whole new crisis without solving the first one. Hundreds of migrants have been detained in repurposed state prisons without formal charges, many in limbo for so long that they legally must be released. Prosecutors are backlogged with unprecedented caseloads as more arrests roll in each day. Alarmed defense attorneys accuse the state of creating a "separate and unequal" legal system for migrants deprived of due process.

"Essentially people are disappearing in the system without case numbers, without documentation that's publicly accessible," said Kathryn Dyer, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law's criminal defense clinic. She said that she worries about the migrants' access to legal counsel and that her clients found aid through the efforts of family members. "It's just really scary," she said.

Authorities know they cannot keep up with all of the arrests, Dyer said, "but they think that they can get away with it."

Immigrant advocates, including some who have in the past called for eliminating the immigration enforcement agency and immigrant detention altogether, welcomed Biden's limits on enforcement but are wary given the rapid detention and expulsion of thousands of Haitians at Del Rio.

"This policy is only going to be as good as the results," said Jacinta Gonzalez, senior campaign organizer of Mijente. "If detention numbers continue to rise, as deportations continue to happen, if we still see human-rights abuses at the border, this policy won't mean anything."

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox of The Associated Press and by Arelis R. Hernandez, Neena Satija and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post.