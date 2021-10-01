Trade officials put off imposing solar tariffs

The U.S. Commerce Department has delayed a decision on imposing tariffs on solar modules and panels from three southeast Asia countries.

Late Wednesday, the department asked for more information from a group of domestic manufacturers that requested the tariffs to battle low-priced imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The solar industry has attacked the request, noting that it would stall growth and cut up to 45,000 American jobs. Solar executives say installation costs would spike for businesses and homeowners if the tariffs are implemented.

Department officials asked the group requesting the tariffs to provide more details by Oct. 6 and the federal agency announced it would make a decision within 45 days after receiving that response.

-- Andrew Moreau

2 fired workers settling with Amazon, claim win

NEW YORK -- Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the retail giant of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company.

The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from covid-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change.

Cunningham and Costa said the settlement means Amazon will have to pay them lost wages wages and put up notices saying the company can't fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.

"This is a win for protecting workers rights, and shows that we were right to stand up for each other, for justice and for our world," Cunningham and Costa said in a statement.

In settling, Amazon also avoids a potentially lengthy hearing before the National Labor Relations Board. In a statement Thursday, the company noted that it welcomes "the resolution of this matter."

The former employees were user-experience designers at Amazon in Seattle. They were the two most prominent voices among a group of workers who wanted the company to take more steps to combat climate change and stop doing business with oil and gas companies.

Cunningham and Costa held protests and spoke to the media about their concerns.

-- The Associated Press

State-based index down 24.02, closes at 660.12

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 660.12, down 24.02.

"The S&P 500 Index experienced late afternoon selling for the third consecutive day to end the quarter +0.23% but -4.76% for the month of September as the industrials and consumer sectors led today's weakness," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.