Nominations open for 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Nominations are open through Oct. 31 for the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism’s 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, honoring the state’s culinary heritage.

Department Secretary Stacy Hurst reports that the department received more than 2,000 nominations representing all 75 counties for the 2020 honors, in five categories:

• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, recognizing long-standing restaurants “that have become legendary”

• Proprietor of the Year, honoring a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner who has had “significant impact on the food industry”

• Food-Themed Event, honoring a community food-themed event or festival

• Gone But Not Forgotten, remembering past establishments

• People’s Choice; restaurants or food trucks, new or old, are eligible.

Visit ArkFoodHOF.com.

A special committee of historians, chefs, foodies and food authors that will choose the winners — to be announced in a special ceremony in 2022 — includes Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young.

For more information, call (501) 324-9788 or email mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov.