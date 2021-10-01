Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Edilberto Gonzalez-Aguirre, 30, of 1651 Tolleson Loop B in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalez-Aguirre was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• James Mullins, 31, of 20410 S. Arkansas 59 in Evansville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Mullins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.