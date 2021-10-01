FOOTBALL

Back issue sidelines Jackson

Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of a back issue. Jackson was listed on the Baltimore Ravens' injury report. Jackson held a typical interview session with reporters shortly before practice Wednesday, and there was no indication anything was wrong, but he was not on the field that day or Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters. Jackson threw for 287 yards in Sunday's victory at Detroit. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.

Raiders' DT suspended

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances. McCoy is out for the season after hurting his knee in the season opener and can serve the suspension handed down Wednesday while he is out this season. McCoy said in a statement that the positive test resulted from something he was prescribed to help deal with a previous injury. He called it an "honest mistake" that he takes full responsibility for the violation. The 33-year-old McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler. He missed all of the 2020 season with a quadriceps injury in Dallas.

GOLF

Rookie leads in Mississippi

California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Theegala missed three fairways but was out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a birdie putt on every hole but one and finished his round with a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth. It also was a big start for Watney, coming off one of his worst seasons. Watney holed a couple of long putts, including a 45-footer for eagle on the par-5 second hole, for his lowest start to a PGA Tour event in 15 months. Varner had another strong putting round in making nine birdies. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore turned in a 5-under 67 and is currently tied for seventh place. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) are at 4-under 68.

Hatton shares Dunhill lead

Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe's heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland, a European Tour event he has won twice. Hatton shot 8-under 64 to tie for the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus and Li Haotong, Hatton won the championship in 2016 -- his first title as a professional -- and again in '17.

BASKETBALL

Connecticut ties series at 1

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece. The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn't score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts. Connecticut made up for her rough game with stellar play from Thomas, who returned from Achilles' tendon surgery in January late in the regular season. The Sun trailed 59-58 heading into the fourth quarter before starting the period on a 13-3 run to take command. Thomas had six points during the game-changing spurt. Bonner capped it with a three-pointer with 3:59 left that made it 71-62. ... Diana Taurasi scored a playoff career-high 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury overwhelmed the Las Vegas Aces 117-91 to even the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at a game apiece. Taurasi, the 39-year-old guard who has been dealing with a left ankle injury, was 10 of 13 from the floor and made a career-high eight three-pointers in 11 attempts. Phoenix set a WNBA playoff record with 68 first-half points on 76.5% shooting. Brittney Griner scored 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. She was 7 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter and finished 9 of 12. Game 3 is Sunday in Phoenix.

Plum wins Sixth Player award

Kelsey Plum, who scored 25 points in leading the Las Vegas Aces to a Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals, has been selected as the 2021 Sixth Player of the Year award. The guard, who came off the bench in every game she played this season, received 41 of 49 votes from a national media panel. Plum averaged 14.8 points and 3.6 assists this season. At the University of Washington, Plum became the women's NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer (3,527 points). She is also a voluntary assistant coach with the University of Arkansas.

BASEBALL

Wainwright to start WC game

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game next week against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals. Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span including Tuesday's clincher.

Yankees place Voit on IL

The New York Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs. Voit is batting .239 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year's 60-game season.

TENNIS

Jabeur advances in Chicago

Ons Jabeur got off to a slow start before reaching the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina, who defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3. Jabeur's 42 tour wins in 2021 are second only to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka's 43.

Ruud eliminates Murray

Andy Murray's bid to reach quarterfinals in consecutive weeks ended with a mistake-filled 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the San Diego Open on Thursday night. The match was even at 5-all but turned when Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is now 109th, allowed the first set to slip away entirely and also fell behind early in the second by dropping five consecutive games. That included a stretch of seven consecutive unforced errors off the racket of Murray, a 34-year-old who is still working his way back into form after two hip operations and a series of other injuries. Ruud next faces No. 9 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who beat 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-3. Other quarterfinal matchups will be No. 1 seed Andrey Rublev against No. 6 Diego Schwartzman, No. 4 Denis Shapovalov against Cam Norrie, and Aslan Karatsev against Grigor Dimitrov or August Holmgren, who plays tennis at the University of San Diego.