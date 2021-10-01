100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1921

• The recent rise in the price of crude petroleum is being reflected here, in a two-cent increase in the retail price of gasoline per gallon, according to local dealers. The increase from 18 cents to 20 cents per gallon will be put into effect this morning by the Magnolia distributors and it is probable that other dealers will follow. Distributors for the Texas company said last night that their prices would doubtless advance at once. No orders had been received last night by local officials of the Standard Oil Company. The rise is due, it is said, to the recent rise in the field-to-refinery prices, amounting to 50 cents per barrel increase during the last 10 days.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1971

HOT SPRINGS -- The West Side branch of Arkansas First Trust National Bank was robbed of $12,376 by a gunman here Thursday. The manager was held hostage for a short time before being released unharmed. Police said two suspects were arrested in a boat on Lake Hamilton about three hours after the 10:15 a.m. robbery. Leonard Brazil, the manager, said he was forced to drive the man who robbed the bank to the lake. Brazil said the robber left the keys in the car and motioned for him to drive away...He said he managed to start the car and drove to a grocery store and called police.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1996

• A jury was selected Monday in the money laundering and mail fraud trial of a former Harvest Foods Inc. executive and a food broker. Opening statements will begin today. Being tried are Don Pennington, former chief executive officer of Harvest Foods, and John Oldner, a Bryant area businessman and food broker. Both have pleaded innocent to the counts against them, returned in a March 1995 indictment by a federal grand jury. The 31-count indictment against the two and Billy Armstrong, of Searcy, also a food broker, alleges they committed mail fraud and money laundering in self-dealing and kickback schemes during a five-year period in the late 1980s when Pennington headed the Little Rock-based grocery chain. Pennington left the company in late 1991.

10 years ago

Oct. 1, 2011

TEXARKANA -- A federal jury awarded a fired schoolteacher $500,000 this week in her civil case against the Texarkana School District for racial discrimination and retaliation, according to court documents. Andrea Johnson sued the Texarkana School District, its School Board and Superintendent Russell Sapaugh after she was fired over allegations that she gave test answers to special-needs students in her position as a math teacher at Arkansas High School in December 2008. Johnson, who is black, had worked as a teacher for 25 years. She claimed in her lawsuit that three other teachers -- all white -- had access to the test answers but were never accused of providing a cheat sheet to students.