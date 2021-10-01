Parents get thanks for conference role

The principals of White Hall High School would like to thank the following parents for attending the parent teacher conferences on Sept. 28:

Michelle Adam, Tameque Armour, Rachel Ashcraft, Debra Bell, Carrie Browning, Bonny Bryant, Patricia Burton, Raymond Byrd, Jennifer Cain, Angel Caudle, Jonathan Coldiron, Regina Corp, JoAnna Curl, Brandon and Sharjuana Cutter, Reshma Dadlani, Teresa DeLuca, Brooke Doggett, Michelle Downie, Terrell Dunlap.

Shelia Early, Harold Fooster, Anthony and LeAnne Gabriel, Patrick and Felisha Gaines, Scott and Nicole Gammel, Rhamonia Goodlow, Dominique Graydon, Anesa Haney, Brian Harris, Darnell Harris, Olenteonis Hence, David Henning, Stephanie Hobbs, Sha'Nae Holley, Sylvia Jack, Donna Jackson, Lynn James.

Kim Johnson, Aretha Lacefield, Jennifer Lain, Constance Larry, Rexanna Lea, David Locke, Melissa Long, Lynn Lord, Florence Love, Jamie McCombs, Chris and Tonya McNeary, Beverly Montgomery, Amy Morara, Denise Mosley, Cindy Murphy, Brenda Nelson, Shakespeare Nunag, Lesley Oden, Tia Okolo, Shawna Owens.

Jessica Persons, Shelley Peyton, Tai and Kellie Pham, Susana Piedra, Thomas Powell, Tiffany Powell, Tracey Powell, Jamie Prater, Michelle Price, Stacy Price, Christopher and Katherine Pye, Latonya Ramos, Lee Randle.

Ricci Ratliff, Justin and Kimberly Reinking, Wendy Rester, Linda Richardson, Christa Rongey, Celeste Scroggins, Sabrina Self-Gwin, Ginny Shaw, Fataneh Shirazi, Shelia Smith, Trey and Laura Songer, LaRhonda Sprinkle, Altina Stewart, Nathan Sullivan.

Janie Terrell, Amanda Thomas, Martha Thompson, Simone Vaughn, Norma Walker, Benton Williams, Ellen Wyatt, Crystal Wyrick, Heather Yuratich and Billye Zornek.