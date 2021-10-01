Pineville's Nakata sews love for community

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Rita Nakata, Pineville resident and gift-giver, has been known for sewing gifts for her community members. Her newest projects? Casserole dish covers and "hug blankets." Nakata, who showcases her pieces for the community at Pineville's "Swapping on the Square" event, has been making and gifting her creations since she was a child.

"It started when I was a kid," Nakata said. "I used to make the tank top T-shirts for my friends, and I used to give those away to them. I've always made things."

Some of Nakata's sewn creations include bowl cozies, casserole dish covers, "hug blankets," coin pouches, potholders, dolls, face masks, and beanies. Nakata said she gifts her projects because she enjoys making them and she knows people enjoy receiving them.

"I just like making things," Nakata said, smiling and peering at her creations scattered on the ground around her.

Nakata, who said she dreams of new patterns to create and implement, made several hundred face masks for community members at the peak of covid-19.

"I gave them away to the medical center in Anderson. I've given them to anyone I'd see because I'd carry them around in my car," Nakata said. "And if I went to the bank and there were four people in the bank, I would get everybody one."

Nakata said in addition to giving homemade face masks to medical centers, she gave masks to families and schools. Dalana Fuller, friend of Nakata's and Teachers as Parents program worker, said she received masks from Nakata to distribute to others as well.

"She gave me a bunch, and I took them to schools and dropped them off," Fuller said.

Nakata also continues to make beanies and gives them to a Pineville police officer in the hopes that they'll be distributed to those who may need them, whether that be to community members or the officers themselves. Nakata said she's happy anyone can use her creations, not fixating on giving her projects to specific people.

Nakata said she's now making and giving community members, and friends, casserole dish covers and blankets with arms, which she refers to has a "hug blanket," making them specifically for older community residents. Nakata said she especially likes to give her creations away around the holidays, knowing they'll make good Christmas gifts.

Fuller, who encourages Nakata's creativity as "Swapping on the Square" coordinator, said Nakata's creations and gifting adds to the community.

"I like anything that brings the community together," Fuller said, referencing Nakata's work.

Fuller said Nakata's projects, which come in all patterns, colors, shapes, and sizes, create a sense of community for those who receive them from their fellow community member.

Nakata sells some of her work at "Swapping on the Square" for $1 to $3 for most goods. Nakata's work can be purchased at the next scheduled event on Oct. 16.

Nakata said her projects aren't about making money but offering a handmade gift to her community.