PODCAST: Previewing Arkansas-Georgia, weekend predictions

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones preview the top-10 matchup between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens.

This episode also includes discussion on the newly announced series between Arkansas and Texas Tech, and our weekend predictions.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.