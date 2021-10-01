PREP VB Fort Smith Southside sweeps Bentonville High

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Southside didn't start the second round of 6A-West Conference volleyball play the way it wanted earlier this week, but it put those struggles behind them on Thursday evening at the new Southside Arena.

The Mavericks trailed only briefly in a dominating 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 win over Bentonville High to rebound from a three-set loss at Rogers and keep a firm hold on third place in the league.

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said her team didn't deal with a little adversity on Tuesday, but sure came back strong. Freshman middle blocker Lydia Pitts missed the match against Rogers because of illness, but was good on Thursday.

"We had some illness on Tuesday that kinda came without warning and it kinda got in our head," Throneberry said. "We just couldn't get over that mental block.

"But (Wednesday) they came in focused and they had a great practice. We tried a few different things on the front row, moved some kids into positions they haven't played before and they did a really, really good job."

That carried over to the Bentonville match. The Mavericks (15-6-2, 6-3 6A-West) used a 9-1 run in the opening set en route to a 19-8 advantage and went on to the win. It also gives Southside a two-game lead on both Bentonville and Rogers for third in the league.

Bentonville (12-11, 4-5) grabbed a 7-3 lead early in the second set, but Southside responded with a 5-1 spurt for an 11-9 lead and never trailed again the rest of the night.

Senior outside hitter Toree Tiffee registered a double-double with a match-high 11 kills and 13 digs. Pitts, Olivia Melton and Sophia Neihouse chipped in six kills each for the Mavericks, who won a five-set marathon at Bentonville earlier this season.

Setter Kennedy Meadors dished out 26 assists, while libero Tinsley Freeman led the defense with 14 digs.

Throneberry has been pleased overall with how a relatively young team has grown up thus far this season.

"They needed that time to mature," Throneberry said. "We've got a really young team and some really strong seniors and finding the balance where leadership fell was a little bit difficult. But the difference in Tuesday and tonight, we got hit in the gut with a lot of adversity and we didn't answer.

"I felt like tonight we figured out who we were as a team."

She also said the defense was another focus in practice that showed up against Bentonville.

"I think our defense didn't show up at all on Tuesday," Throneberry said. "We could have saved some points, made games a little tighter. We worked on some stuff and kinda found our rhythm again and that's what we said 'Hey, we're gonna play like we did these drills (Wednesday). And they did it."

Bentonville struggled offensively hitting negative as a team with more hitting errors (26) than kills (20). Senior Trinity Hamilton led the Lady Tigers with seven kills and 16 digs, while Lilly Thompson finished with a match-high 17 digs. Setter Katelyn Simpson dished out 18 assists.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Wildcats remained undefeated with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 win over the Lady War Eagles.

Kat Cooper and Kinleigh Hall hammered eight kills each and Jordan Benford added seven for Har-Ber (22-0, 9-0 6A-West). Caylan Koons dished out 24 assists, while Josie McCroskey added four aces and a team-best eight digs. Hall also chipped in four blocks (two solos).

Fayetteville 3, Rogers High 0

Brooke Rockwell put down 14 kills and Regan Harp chipped in 11 to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to the 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 win over the Lady Mounties.

Fayetteville improved to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in 6A-West Conference play to maintain a hold on second place.

Ryley Martin led Rogers with eight kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Madison Rhea contributed a team-high 17 digs, while Kaitlyn Brady dished out 20 assists.

Bentonville West 3, Springdale High 0

Senior Ally McCasland blasted eight kills and dished out 24 assists to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Lady Red Bulldogs.

Trinity Luckett added nine kills and three blocks, while Autumn Jordan and Riley Richardson chipped in six kills each for West. Nicole Zimmerman anchored the defense with 23 digs and added two aces.

