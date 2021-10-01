Community briefs: Raven's Nest pantry open next week

Raven's Nest pantry open next week

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Oct. 9 from 8- 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Event, program funding sign-up open

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 funding cycle for individual events and organizational programming. The deadline for submission is noon Monday, Oct. 18, according to a news release. The date was incorrect in a previous announcement. Details: www.ExplorePineBluff.com.

Monticellan on SAU homecoming court

Molly Scriber of Monticello was chosen to be on the 2021 homecoming court for Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia. Scriber is a senior entrepreneurial finance major, according to a news release.

Candidates on the court represent their club or organization at the coronation ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 during the presentation of homecoming royalty. SAU's homecoming events will be held Oct. 4-9.

Area residents named to Plant Board

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed new members to the Arkansas State Plant Board to fill positions left vacant under an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling earlier this year. Several members are from Southeast Arkansas.

The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which all expire Oct. 1, according to the Thursday news release.

Area members include:

Matt Miles, McGehee: Practical soybean grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of soybeans.

Mark Hartz, Stuttgart: Representing agricultural aviators; nominated by the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association.

Richard Watts, Watson: Representing the forest sector; nominated by the Arkansas Forestry Association.

Reynold Meyer, Eudora: Practical livestock producer, actively and principally engaged in the production of livestock.