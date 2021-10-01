Reddies come from way back

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield was still wiping his brow after last week's roller-coaster-ride victory over Southern Arkansas when he was asked for his take on the Great American Conference race.

Maxfield, whose team overcame a 28-0 first-quarter deficit to beat Southern Arkansas 56-49 on Saturday, took a grounded view.

"A lot of people still have to play each other," Maxfield said. "Southeast [Oklahoma] can beat anybody, Oklahoma Baptist can beat anybody, I think Harding can beat anybody. OBU can beat anybody. I think we, if we play good, we can beat anybody. I think Southern Arkansas, if they get hot, they're going to be able to score on anybody."

The Reddies (4-0, 4-0 GAC) are in their best spot since 2016 -- when they started 5-0 -- and can take over sole possession of first place with a victory over Southeastern Oklahoma (4-0, 4-0 GAC) on Saturday.

The Reddies are 24-6 all-time against the Savage Storm, and they are 9-0 since the two teams started competing in the GAC in 2011.

What makes Southeastern Oklahoma difficult to evaluate is its 1-10 record in 2019 under then first-year Coach Tyler Fenwick.

The Savage Storm were picked to finish 11th in the GAC coaches preseason poll.

None of that matters now.

"They've got most of those kids back from 2019, and those kids were hungry," Maxfield said. "They've done a good job of coaching them up. They're a well-coached team."

SEO is coming off a 31-10 road victory at Southern Nazarene, a game in which the Savage Storm opened a 24-3 halftime lead and coasted home.

"I think it's a little bit of a wake-up call where we need to make sure we know how to finish games and all that," Fenwick said. "But we'll get there, we'll learn from it."

There was no coasting for Henderson State, which was knocked off track by the Muleriders, who took advantage of three first-quarter interceptions by Reddies sixth-year senior quarterback Adam Morse.

"All I can say is, 'Hey, keep playing, keep playing, keep going, one play at a time," Maxfield said. "Luckily, we caught a little fire there. They turned it over a couple of times. Went for it on fourth down one time and didn't get it. Had a short field. That kinda changed it up."

Comeback kid

Henderson State quarterback Adam Morse threw three first-quarter interceptions against Southern Arkansas, and the Muleriders turned them all into touchdowns en route to a 28-0 lead with 1:25 to go in the first quarter.

Reddies Coach Scott Maxfield said Morse, who threw another interception early in the second quarter, responded the right way.

"Not many quarterbacks that can throw 4 interceptions ... and then come back and throw three touchdown passes and lead your team to victory," Maxfield said. "Most quarterbacks would have thrown it in the tank. Especially getting hit. He got hit hard."

Morse ended up completing 21 of 37 passes for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"He's a competitor, a leader, just what you want in a quarterback," Maxfield said.

Polling places

Henderson State is ranked No. 13 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll, followed by Ouachita Baptist at No. 19 and Harding at No. 23.

Harding, which dropped out of the AFCA poll after losing to Southeastern Oklahoma in Week 2, moved back into the poll after beating OBU 38-21.

OBU, which was ranked No. 8 before last week's loss, stayed ahead of Harding despite losing to the Bisons.

Southeastern Oklahoma received 52 votes in the AFCA poll, leaving the Savage Storm 29th in terms of total votes.

It's a different story in the d2football.com poll.

Harding, which defeated OBU 38-21, moved to 14th and OBU dropped to No. 23. Henderson State, the highest-ranked GAC team in the AFCA poll, is not ranked in the d2football.com poll.

One for the books?

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield was just curious when asked about the unusual nature of the Reddies' 56-49 victory over Southern Arkansas last Saturday in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies, trailing 28-0 after one quarter, led 35-28 at halftime.

"You need to do some NCAA research," Maxfield said. "Has a team ever been down 28-0 in the first quarter and been ahead 35-28 at halftime. In the history of NCAA football?"

Maxfield and SAU Coach Mike McCarty agreed that it was a crazy game.

"I've never been in a game like that," said Maxfield, who is 112-57 in 16 seasons at Henderson. "I've been down 28 before, but not in the first quarter. And I've been ahead 28. But I've never come back and been ahead after being down like that."

McCarty, in his first year as head coach with the Muleriders, said he has been on both sides of it.

"It was, uh, interesting," said McCarty, has spent more than 30 years as an assistant before taking over at SAU last fall. "Unfortunately, I've been doing this for a long time. I'd love to tell you I've never experienced that, but I've experienced everything you can imagine. Yeah, I've been there before.

"You think you've got the game under control. Make a few mistakes, punt a few times when you shouldn't, the momentum swings, and it gets to be a dogfight. I've been there."

Nothing but green

Harding junior wingback Omar Sinclair was named the GAC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 16 times for 182 yards on Saturday against Ouachita Baptist.

Sinclair, who gained nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards in two seasons at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., said there is only thing on his mind when he gets the ball with open space.

"Scoring," Sinclair said. "I see green I just try to go north and south. Make plays."

Sinclair (40-399 rushing, 4 TDs) is averaging 9.7 yards per carry to lead all NCAA Division II running backs.

Back to .500

Arkansas-Monticello's 27-20 victory over Arkansas Tech was blighted with 16 penalties last Saturday, but it was a thing of beauty to UAM Coach Hud Jackson.

"A win's a win," Jackson said. "I don't care what anybody says, 'When you're going up against a team that's looking for its first win, and to do it on the road after a game like we had against Henderson, that's pretty big for me."

Dual threat

UAM sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown accounted for 274 of the Boll Weevils' 324 yards against Arkansas Tech.

Brown, a sophomore from Rivercrest, rushed 13 times for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns and he completed 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards.

Brown (943 passing, 6 TDs; 254 rushing, 5 TDs) has dropped from No. 1 nationally to No. 4 in the GAC in total offense (295 ypg) with the Boll Weevils rushing the ball 92 times the past two games.

"He played well," Jackson said. "Let's be honest. If he plays well, we've always got a chance. He's getting better and better as we go."

Looking for No. 1

Arkansas Tech (0-4, 0-4 GAC) travels to Bethany, Okla., on Saturday afternoon to play Southern Nazarene, a matchup of two of the four remaining winless teams.

Wonder Boys Coach Kyle Shipp said his team should be under no illusion that the Crimson Storm are any kind of automatic victory.

"They play really hard, they're just undersized," Shipp said. "They can sneak up and beat anybody if things go right."

Southern Nazarene defeated Tech 42-27 two years ago.

"I told our guys, 'They do not fear us. So don't think that you're the big, bad Arkansas Tech walking into this place,' "

Catching on

Thirteen different Arkansas Tech offensive players have caught passes from University of Arkansas transfer quarterback Jack Lindsey, but two freshmen -- Marion's Joyrion Chase and Rogers' Mason Ross -- merit watching during the final seven games.

Chase (14-147 receiving, 1 TD) has caught 11 passes the past two weeks. Ross caught the first five passes of his career against Arkansas-Monticello, and had one big play called back by penalty.

More News By the numbers 1 National ranking for Henderson State in points per game (50.5) 2 National ranking for Henderson State in total offense (528.2 ypg) 4 Successful onside kicks by Harding the past three weeks 6 Touchdown receptions by Henderson State’s L’liott Curry and Southern Arkansas’ Micah Small to rank tied for fourth in Division II 10 Touchdowns by Ouachita Baptist freshman running back Kendel Givens and interceptions made by the Henderson State defense 28.75 Penalty yards per game by Harding, the fewest in Division II 35 Points scored by Henderson State in the second quarter on Saturday 37:53 Time of possession average by Harding, No. 1 in Division II 43.62 Net punting average for Ouachita Baptist to rank No. 2 in Division II 513 Receiving yards for Henderson State’s L’liott Curry to rank third in Division II 387.2 Rushing yards per game by Harding, No. 1 in Division II 544 Rushing yards by SAU freshman Jariq Scales, who ranks No. 1 in the GAC and No. 5 in Division II