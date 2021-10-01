Little Rock’s Repertory Theatre moves ‘Fantasticks’ concert from park to indoors, adds performance

Citing a rainy weather forecast, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is moving the location of its Sunday outdoor concert production of the classic off-Broadway musical “The Fantasticks” from Little Rock's Murray Park to its theater.

To accommodate potential demand for seats, the theater, 601 Main St., is adding an early afternoon performance and shifting the time of the evening show. Performances will now be at 2 and 6 p.m.

The original performance time had been 5 p.m. at the park on Little Rock’s Rebsamen Park Road.

The lobby opens one hour before curtain time and seating begins 30 minutes later. The concert runs approximately one hour with one 15-minute intermission.

Admission is free but the Rep is starting a waiting list online — at TheRep.org — for those who have not already registered, based on available seating capacity. Patrons who cannot be seated for the 2 p.m. show will get priority for the 6 p.m. show.

The play (music by Harvey Schmidt, book and lyrics by Tom Jones) features neighboring parents (Felicia Dinwiddie and Vivian Norman) whose nasty feud is actually a secret scheme to bring their children — Matt (William Romain) and Luisa (Hannah Gothard) — together.

To that end, they hire a sinister swashbuckler named El Gallo (Benjamin H. Moore) to kidnap the girl so the boy can heroically rescue her. As often happens in theater in general and musicals in particular, things don’t go exactly as planned.

The theater's covid-19 protocols require either proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (three days) ahead for all patrons 12 and older. Masks must be worn indoors at all times except while actively eating or drinking.