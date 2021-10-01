Roland woman killed in fiery crash of SUV

A Roland woman died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 300 in Roland, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Megan Nelson, 27, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe north about 12:46 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, turned to the left and then back to the right, the report said. The Chevrolet then hit a tree and caught fire, the report said.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 39-year-old Little Rock man died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in a Little Rock intersection, according to a state police report.

Michael Perry, 39, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen at 4:17 a.m. when he collided with a 2017 Nissan at West 12th Street and South University Avenue, according to the report, which said the direction the vehicles were traveling was unknown.

Aaron Perkins, 29, of Little Rock, the driver of the Nissan, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Little Rock Police Department investigated.