RV GAME OF THE WEEK: Charleston, Cedarville ready to clash in 3A-1 Conference showdown.

CEDARVILLE -- Hayden Partain has already scored a 32 on his American College Test, and, yet, he's not satisfied.

Partain has already qualified for the Governor's Distinguished Scholarship with a minimum 32 composite on the ACT. His girlfriend, Elizabeth Terry, is close behind.

"I'm going to take it two more times," Partain said. "My girlfriend got a 31, so I'm just trying to stay ahead of her. It's pride right now."

It's that kind of competitive attitude that Partain and his Cedarville Pirates will need on Friday when Charleston comes to Glen Wisely Field for a key, early season 3A-1 battle.

Partain plays fullback, tight end, wingback, and halfback on offense and is the middle linebacker on defense.

Obviously, he knows the plays for all the positions on offense, including the line, "everything besides quarterback, but I like playing fullback the most. I just like hitting people," Partain said.

In last week's 38-36 win over Lavaca, Partain recovered the final on-side kick to preserve the win after Lavaca had scored with 2:01 left.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Partain wisely instructed one of his teammates, Jace Baker, to pick up a failed on-side kick by Lavaca that went just one yard.

"He recovered the on-side kick at the very end of the game," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "On another on-side kick, Lavaca kind of nicked the ball and everybody kind of looked at it. Partain was smart enough to yell at another kid who scooped it up and we gained about 20 yards out of it. He knows the game so well. This day and age, he's a tough kid that could have played in any era. He's got that toughness."

Baker picked up the ball and advanced it to Lavaca's 27, and Cedarville scored nine plays later for a 38-28 lead.

"They tipped it with their foot, and nobody was around the ball," Partain said. "I was yelling at Jace Baker to go pick it up. He's a lot faster than I am. I was yelling at him to go pick it up. I knew I wasn't going to go anywhere."

Partain knew immediately that the ball was live from studying game tapes and just watching games through the years.

"I watch it all the time," Partain said. "Me and dad will set there and watch games."

Although Cedarville hasn't beaten Charleston since 1985, the Cedarville seniors do know what it's like to beat the Tigers. During their freshman year, the Pirates beat Charleston on the way to an undefeated junior high campaign.

"We went through our ninth-grade season undefeated, and we had a lot of things go right," Partain said. "We have to have a lot of things go right on Friday night."

The conference generally goes through Charleston, where the Tigers have won or shared 23 of the past 33 conference titles. Charleston opened conference play with a 51-0 whitewashing of Greenland last week.

"Their knowledge for the game," Partain said. "They have a lot of talent and athletic ability, but they really know the game of football."

A key to Friday's game will be Cedarville's ground game led by running back Darryl Kattich but spurred by the offensive line that has played together since youth football.

"We all work together," Tyree Mongold said. "We know what each other is seeing. We've played together since we were young. I've played with all of them."

Mongold plays right tackle and noseguard on defense.

"He's worked hard every year and he's become a good player because of his work ethic," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "He's not very big. He's 5-8, 175, but as a noseguard, he's a nuisance."

Kattich ran 27 times for a season-high 206 yards and four scores in last week's win at Lavaca. It was the eighth 200-yard rushing game in his career.

Cedarville's Cody Dickens has also passed effectively this season, making the Pirates more diverse on offense. Dickens has thrown for 440 yards and six touchdowns. Partain, too, has added to the offense, rushing for 334 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Brandon Scott makes Charleston go.

He's the reigning River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week after throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown in Charleston's win against Greenland.

"We have to contain their quarterback," Partain said. "We have to set the edge hard and corral him."

Scott threw touchdown passes to four different receivers last week; Bryton Ketter, Reese Merechka, Sebastian Gaona, and Brycen Kindrix.