School boards ask U.S. for protection after threats

A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.

The request by the National School Boards Association demonstrates the level of unruliness that has engulfed local education meetings across the country during the pandemic, with board members regularly confronted and threatened by angry protesters.

School board members are largely unpaid volunteers, parents and former educators who step forward to shape school policy, choose a superintendent and review the budget, but they have been frightened at how their jobs have suddenly become a culture war battleground. The climate has led a growing number to resign or decide against seeking reelection.

"Whatever you feel about masks, it should not reach this level of rhetoric," school boards association Interim Executive Director Chip Slaven said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said responsibility for protecting school boards falls largely to local law enforcement but "we're continuing to explore if more can be done from across the administration."

"Obviously these threats to school board members is horrible. They're doing their jobs," she said.

The association asked for the federal government to get involved to investigate cases where threats or violence could be handled as violations of federal laws protecting civil rights. It also asked for the Justice Department, FBI, Homeland Security and Secret Service to help monitor threat levels and assess risks to students, educators, board members and school buildings.

"As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," the association wrote.

The association represents more than 90,000 school board members in 14,000 public school districts.

The letter documents more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption, and acts of intimidation in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio and other states. It cites the September arrest of an Illinois man on charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a school official was struck at a meeting. In Michigan, a meeting was disrupted when a man performed a Nazi salute to protest masking.

"We are coming after you," a letter mailed to an Ohio school board member said, according to the group. "You are forcing them to wear mask--for no reason in this world other than control. And for that you will pay dearly."

It called the member "a filthy traitor."

Last week, a crowd of up to 200 protesters who banged on doors and shouted at police shut down a school board meeting in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where members planned to consider a temporary covid-19 mask mandate.

At a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Thursday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona decried the hostility against school board members and praised their "unwavering support" to reopen schools safely. He said the lack of civility in some meetings is disappointing and, in some places, it has been "very dangerous."

He made the comments in response to questions from Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a former school board member who said contentious meetings are a part of civic engagement.

The threats have gone beyond board meetings.

The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men brought zip ties to the campus, threatening to make a "citizen's arrest" on the school principal over a covid-19 quarantine. In California, a parent barged into his daughter's elementary school and punched a teacher in the face over a mask rule.

DISCORD IN ANCHORAGE

Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Dave Bronson apologized Thursday for his comments supporting some residents' use of Holocaust imagery to liken a proposed citywide mask mandate to the oppression of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

The proposal before the Anchorage Assembly would require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors at large events. If approved as written, businesses and building owners would be required to deny entry to people not wearing masks, though there are exceptions for small children and some others.

Bronson has said he staunchly opposes the proposal and initially defended the use of yellow Stars of David worn by other critics this week at heated public hearings. Such imagery has been used by opponents of mask and vaccine mandates across the U.S., drawing condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish organizations.

It comes as Alaska experiences a spike in coronavirus cases. The state has seen a 42% increase in newly confirmed covid-19 cases over last week, officials said, and its largest hospital has declared crisis standards that allow the overwhelmed facility to modify its normal levels of care.

The mask proposal has provoked a strong response.

Four people were arrested during a Wednesday assembly hearing on the measure, two for disorderly conduct and two for trespassing. One also faces a weapons misconduct charge for reportedly carrying a concealed gun, Anchorage police Sgt. Ken Bushue told the Anchorage Daily News.

Anchorage instituted mask mandates under two different mayoral administrations.

But Bronson was elected in May after pledging not to enact mask mandates.

During a Tuesday assembly meeting, he said the proposed mask mandate is "reckless and ill-conceived."

"I oppose this ordinance because it is based on inconclusive science, because it is bad policy and because it is an unconstitutional infringement on the freedom guaranteed to every Anchorage citizen by our federal and state constitutions," Bronson said. "But most of all, I oppose this ordinance because it pits neighbor against neighbor, shop owner against customer and friend against friend."

At another hearing the next day, he defended the use of the yellow stars, with the words "Do not comply," worn by some attendees opposing the mask mandate.

Christine Hill, who twice ran unsuccessfully for the assembly, printed out the stars at home and was handing them out for others to wear during the meeting to draw a comparison to the oppression and genocide of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

"We're going down that same road, what's happening now, taking more and more of our freedom away. And that's what's happening. That's what's frightening," Hill said.

Assembly member Forrest Dunbar, who is Jewish and lost to Bronson in the mayoral race, decried the use of the Star of David, reading a letter he received from his rabbi, Abram Goodstein.

"It was heart-wrenching for me when I noticed individuals were wearing yellow Stars of David, mimicking my Jewish ancestors who perished during the Holocaust," Dunbar read, quoting Goodstein.

"For myself and most Jews, seeing the yellow Star of David on someone's chest elicits the same feeling as seeing a swastika on a flag or the SS insignia on a uniform," the letter said. "I believe it is a constitutional right to protest for your values. But I request that you do not use symbols that diminish the 6 million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust."

On Thursday, the mayor issued a statement apologizing for his remarks.

"I understand that we should not trivialize or compare what happened during the Holocaust to a mask mandate, and I want to apologize for any perception that my statements support or compare what happened to the Jewish people in Nazi Germany," Bronson said.

