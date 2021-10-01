S.D. governor cuts Lewandowski ties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut her ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidant to former President Donald Trump was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a GOP donor.

Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.

Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski "will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."

He added that Lewandowski's role was as a "volunteer" and he was "never paid a dime" from Noem's campaign or South Dakota government. Fury did not immediately respond to a question about whether Noem saw any of Lewandowski's behavior at a Las Vegas fundraising event, where he was accused of the harassment.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trashelle Odom accused Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her without her permission, making lewd comments and that he had "stalked" her throughout the evening.

"I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable," she said in a statement to the outlet. Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

Politico also said it had spoken to four firsthand witnesses who corroborated Odom's accusation as well as two people who had spoken with her about the alleged incidents.

Lewandowski and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lewandowski was also removed Wednesday from his role running a Trump-supporting super PAC after Odom's accusation.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World," Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote in a statement.