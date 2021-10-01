Shastid chosen as new Bentonville police chief

BENTONVILLE -- Capt. Ray Shastid is Bentonville's new chief of police, the city announced Friday.

Shastid has worked for the Police Department since 2003 in roles including SWAT team commander, K-9 handler, sergeant, lieutenant and captain, according to a news release from the city. He most recently was in charge of the department's operations division. He was an officer for the Rogers Police Department for three years before joining Bentonville's department.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve as a platoon sergeant from 2003 to 2018, according to the release.

Shastid replaces Jon Simpson, who retired as chief Thursday after a 27-year career with the department. Simpson had been chief since 2011.

More than 30 people applied for the chief's position; a five-person selection committee was chosen to participate in the interview process, according to the release.