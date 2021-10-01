Simmons Bank buys naming rights to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis

Simmons Bank announced Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement for naming rights to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, a branding opportunity that promotes the Arkansas bank’s expansion in the key Memphis and Nashville markets.

The agreement with the city will rebrand the stadium, which opened in 1965, as Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.

“With the continued reinvestment surrounding the Liberty Bowl and many other areas across the city, Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the City of Memphis to ensure the future of this historic stadium which represents a critical element of this important renaissance project,” said George A. Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons. “As Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium, the name will continue to uphold the honor and tradition the stadium serves as a tribute to our veterans.”



October is shaping up to be an active time for Simmons in Tennessee. Simmons is scheduled to convert its two recent bank purchases in Memphis and Nashville by Oct. 12. The renamed Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium will make its debut on Oct. 14 during the nationally televised University of Memphis vs. Navy football game.

In June, Simmons First National Corp. announced $278 million in agreements to purchase two Tennessee community banks, bolstering Simmons’ presence in the state’s two largest cities: Memphis and Nashville. The parent company of Simmons Bank acquired Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares Inc.