Simmons buys Bank OZK site

Simmons Bank is expanding its presence in Little Rock with the purchase of the former Bank OZK headquarters at Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road, a corridor that has become a hotbed of banking growth.

Simmons will maintain its Little Rock headquarters in the River Market, where its senior executive team will keep their offices. The office space at 17901 Chenal Parkway reflects the bank's growth plans and will provide additional room to accommodate expansion in Central Arkansas, Simmons announced Thursday.

"While Simmons Bank continues to grow and expand the geographic reach of our franchise, the resulting impact is that we have simply outgrown the capacity of our River Market corporate office," George A. Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank, said in a news release.

"The opportunity to obtain prime space that is well-positioned in the fast-growing west Little Rock area affords us the opportunity to strategically reposition certain teams in a centralized location to increase operating efficiencies and enhance collaboration amongst our associates, with the additional benefit of adding a full-service branch and drive-thru that will allow us to better serve our customers."

Simmons plans to start moving employees into the new facility later this year after renovations and pending regulatory approval, officials said Thursday. The facility will need minor interior upgrades -- painting, carpet and lighting -- and Simmons signage and branding will be added to the exterior, said Matt Lukas, senior vice president of real estate at Simmons.

"We'll get started as soon as possible," Lukas said Thursday. "We're hopeful we will get some of the preliminary work started in late October or early November with the anticipation of moving people out there late this year or early next year."

The 90,000-square-foot, four-story facility also includes an underground parking garage and an attached full-service bank branch with drive-thru lanes and still operates as Bank OZK today. After regulatory approvals, that will convert to a Simmons branch.

The facility adds Class A office space to accommodate expansion, Lukas said.

"This is largely for us to have the capacity to continue to grow," he said. "Our building at the River Market is pretty close to reaching capacity."

The Chenal property has capacity for 325 employees. Lukas said the bank is still deciding how many employees and from which areas will transition to the new site.

"We won't fill that day one. We're still reviewing which business units will come together," he said.

Simmons is in growth mode. In June, the bank's parent company, Simmons First National Corp., announced $278 million in agreements to purchase two Tennessee community banks, bolstering Simmons' presence in the state's two largest cities: Memphis and Nashville.

With the acquisitions, Simmons will have more than $25 billion in assets.

Industry analysts at Stephens Inc. predict Simmons will be in the market for more acquisitions next year after the bank absorbs the Tennessee properties.

"In 2022, we expect [Simmons] to remain active with its M&A [mergers and acquisitions] program for deals within its current footprint," the Stephens banking team reported in a research note issued Tuesday, unrelated to Simmons' real estate purchase.

The Chenal Parkway-Rahling Road intersection is bursting with expansions and is setting up to become a key banking corridor in west Little Rock.

In August, BXS Insurance Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, broke ground for a planned 40,000-square-foot building at 17900 Chenal Parkway that will serve as its regional insurance and banking headquarters. The building, across Chenal from the facility Simmons purchased, will include a full-service bank branch.

Simmons did not disclose a purchase price but Pulaski County real estate records show that Bank OZK bought the 4.74-acre corner lot in December 2005 for $1.5 million. OZK has since moved its headquarters to Cantrell Road in The Ranch development.

The property is much more valuable today even without the existing structure that housed OZK operations.

Last December, BancorpSouth purchased its 3.69-acre parcel on the northeast corner of the same intersection for nearly $3.6 million. The per-acre price for corner lots at the intersection has increased by 199% in the intervening 15 years.

Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and six in Kansas.

Information for this article was contributed by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.