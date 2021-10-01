WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UAPB to honor group

First-year Auburn women's basketball coach and Pine Bluff native Johnnie Harris will be among several notable women who'll be honored during the Making Her-Story event Saturday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Buff's H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The celebration will include a pair of games between AAU teams Arkansas Select, ABC Lady Hawks and GP2 Memphis.

"Young girls participating in sports has been on the decline in Pine Bluff," said event tri-chairman Zedralyn Butler, who played collegiately at Stephen F. Austin after becoming an all-state player at Watson Chapel. "We just wanted to try and revitalize sports by showcasing phenomenal women in sports and encourage more girls to participate and stick with it. We have an incredible list of honorees, and we hope to inspire the girls by showing all of their accomplishments."

Harris, who played in high school at Watson Chapel and began her college at UAPB, will be joined by seven others: Pine Bluff Athletic Director Cheryl Hatley: University of Mississippi Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who served as an assistant coach at UAPB from 2006-07; University of Arkansas Hall of Famer and Pine Bluff native Juliet Jackson; UAPB senior women's administrator Betty Anthony; UAPB Hall of Famer Paulette Bell; former Golden Lion track and field All-American Pamela Smith, who became the first Black women's chief of the U.S. Park Police; and Watson Chapel girls basketball Coach Leslie Henderson, who's won five state championships.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity to showcase some of the talented individuals that are associated with this area," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said. "[Jefferson County] has a rich history and a list of success stories. To focus on women in sports and their accomplishments is extremely fulfilling."

Tickets can be purchased at the Clemmons Arena door and are $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

Stephens Cup tickets on sale

General admission tickets for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup are now available for purchase.

The inaugural college tournament will be held Oct. 18-20 at The Alotian Club in Roland and will feature a top-ranked field of men's and women's teams, plus individual competitors from service academies and historically black colleges and universities.

Women's teams playing in the event include the University of Arkansas, South Carolina, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor and Virginia. The men's side features Arkansas, Florida State, Arizona, San Diego State, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $150 each. Books include one ticket for each day of the tournament and parking is included. Fans must provide either proof of full covid-19 vaccination or proof of a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours of tournament attendance. Patrons will be asked to remain socially distanced at all times and masks are required when inside any building or enclosed structure.

More information on the event can be found at stephenscup.com.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services