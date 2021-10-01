The nation in brief: Student, 13, shot at school in Memphis

Student, 13, shot at school in Memphis

MEMPHIS -- A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. The K-8 school was placed on lockdown and students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/101k8school/]

Memphis police identified both the victim of the shooting at the Cummings School and the shooter as "male juveniles." The victim was 13, Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said, but he declined to release the age of the suspect. He said both were students at the school.

The wounded child was undergoing surgery at a hospital, officials said. No details about what led to the shooting have been released.

He said the suspect fled the school after the shooting but later turned surrendered at a police precinct.

A school resource officer who was inside the building responded to the shooting and informed other officials inside the school, said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. Students were taken to a nearby church.

Outside the church, parents demanded information about the shooting and pushed for the release of their children. When the students were dismissed, some were crying and hugging their parents as they left the church.

Synagogue gunman sentenced to life

SAN DIEGO -- A 22-year-old former nursing student was denied a chance to address a courtroom before a judge sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others.

An agreement with prosecutors that spared John T. Earnest the death penalty left little suspense about the outcome, but the hearing gave 13 victims and families a chance to address the killer.

Earnest's attorney, John O'Connell, said his client wanted to make a statement but San Diego Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh refused, saying he did not want to create "a political forum" for white supremacist views.

Earnest, who was tied to a device that prevented him from turning to the audience, showed no visible reaction during the two-hour hearing as speakers called him a lowlife coward, an evil animal and a monster.

Minutes after the shooting, Earnest called a 911 dispatcher to say he shot up the synagogue to save white people. "I'm defending our nation against the Jewish people, who are trying to destroy all white people," he said.

Earnest killed 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was hit twice in the foyer, and wounded an 8-year-old girl, her uncle and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was leading a service on the major Jewish holiday.

Powerball jackpot increases to $620M

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th-largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a Powerball grand prize winner, dating back to the last time someone hit the jackpot on June 5.

It's no mystery why it's been so long since a player has hit the jackpot -- the odds are a steep 1 in 292.2 million.

Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that is the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $446 million.

Either way, it's a huge amount of money, though it's far from the record prize. That was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lava

HONOLULU -- One of the most active volcanoes on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.

Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air. The same area has been home to a large lava lake at various times throughout the volcano's eruptive past.

The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

"All signs indicate that it will stay within the crater," said Ken Hon, the U.S. Geological Survey scientist in charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory. "We're not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/101kilauea/]

The volcano's alert level has been raised to "warning" and the aviation code changed to red.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents. Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.