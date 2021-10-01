Super Quiz: New York State

The capital city of Albany is on this river.
This is the most common nickname for the state.
Term for a group of 11 long, narrow lakes.
This is the most populous island in America.
What is the second most populous city in the state?
Name the three other states that begin with the word "New."
This canal opened in 1825.
What is the official residence of the mayor of New York City?
What are the two island boroughs of New York City?
ANSWERS:
The Hudson
"The Empire State"
Finger Lakes
Long Island
Buffalo
New Mexico, New Hampshire, New Jersey
Erie Canal
Gracie Mansion
Manhattan and Staten Island (aka Richmond)