Surprising Mounties face difficult league test

It's surprising Greenwood already has two losses and Bryant one loss after stringing together three state championships and 32 consecutive victories.
You know what's even more surprising?
The only unbeaten team in the 7A-West Conference is Rogers at 3-0.
That's the same Rogers program I was told years ago where coaching careers for high school football go to die. But the Mounties are on the upswing and they'll face their biggest test tonight in a 7A-West matchup with Fayetteville at Harmon Field. Fayetteville is 2-2 overall after opening conference play with a 42-20 win at Bentonville West.
Rogers went on the road and blew out Fort Smith Southside 47-14 last week in a league game. Former Rogers coach Mike Loyd credited Chad Harbison's work as offensive coordinator last year for helping the Mounties to a 6-3 record. The surge has continued with Harbison as coach and the Mounties piled up 463 yards in total offense against the Mavericks.
Rogers displayed a balanced attack with quarterback Noah Goodshield throwing for 171 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Shepherd rushing for 207 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.
Good stuff, for sure, but the Mounties' defense will be challenged by Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to the best set of receivers in the league, including Isaiah Sategna, who caught two of Fike's four touchdown passes for 36 and 49 yards against West. Sategna is the leader of the catch crew but Dylan Kittell, Jalen Blackburn, and Hayes Robinson are also reliable receivers.
Fayetteville added a running game last week in sophomore Omar Murray, who rushed for 129 yards and caught a touchdown out of the backfield. That's the threat Fayetteville was missing in non-conference games.
There's no doubt coach Harbison and the Mounties believe they can go into Harmon Field and come away with a second consecutive road victory to begin 7A-West play. But others are skeptical.
At No. 10, Hootens.com still ranks 3-0 Rogers behind winless Springdale Har-Ber at No. 8 and 2-2 Bentonville West at No. 9 in Class 7A.
Looks about right to me.
Rick's Pick Fayetteville
OTHER GAMES
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Fort Smith Southside at BENTONVILLE
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at SPRINGDALE
Little Rock Central at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
CLASS 6A
GREENWOOD at Mountain Home
VAN BUREN at Russellville
BENTON at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
VILONIA at Farmington
GREENBRIER at Clarksville
Pea Ridge at MORRILTON
HARRISON at Alma
CLASS 4A
Huntsville at ELKINS
Berryville at GENTRY
Gravette at PRAIRIE GROVE
Green Forest at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
LAMAR at Dardanelle
Pottsville at MENA
Dover at OZARK
CLASS 3A
CHARLESTON at Cedarville
Mansfield at GREENLAND
Lavaca at HACKETT
Lincoln at WEST FORK
CLASS 2A
QUITMAN at Johnson Co. Westside
Magazine at MOUNTAINBURG
LAST WEEK 18-6 (66 percent)
OVERALL 79-19 (82 percent)