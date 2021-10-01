Tyson nears goal of full vaccination

As the debate heats up over workplace vaccination mandates, Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat-processing companies, is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating its U.S. workforce within the next month against the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, about 110,000 workers have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, representing more than 91% of Tyson's workforce, spokesman Derek Burleson said in an email. The improvement is notable considering that two months ago less than half of Tyson's workforce was vaccinated.

In early August, large employers like United Airlines and Google began making vaccination a condition of employment in response to rising variant cases around the country. At the time, Donnie King, Tyson president and chief executive, said that getting vaccinated was "the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves."

Supporters of vaccination mandates include President Joe Biden, who issued an order for all federal employees to be vaccinated and for businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or regular virus testing as a condition of employment. Opponents argue that mandates infringe on their constitutional rights. Republican lawmakers have filed several bills targeting these mandates.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would allow workers to opt out of their employer's covid-19 vaccination requirement if they're tested weekly or can prove they have natural antibodies.

Health officials recommend that people be vaccinated even if they have recovered from covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people who have had covid-19 are more than twice as likely to contract the virus again compared with vaccinated people.

Tyson and others are considering exemptions for medical or religious reasons, but workers who refuse vaccination without exemptions face the risk of losing their jobs.

Media outlets this week reported that United Airlines would fire nearly 600 employees who declined to be vaccinated. That number dropped to 320 on Thursday. United Airlines has about 67,000 U.S. employees.

A class action was filed against United Airlines for issuing a covid-19 mandate without offering religious or medical exemptions. No lawsuits have yet to target Tyson about its requirement.

Despite criticism, research found that these requirements increase vaccination rates by 35% and are received well by a majority of workforces and consumers who prefer to enter businesses where workers are vaccinated. According to the National Safety Council, employers play a critical role in helping their workforces achieve and maintain full vaccination status.

Tyson has made an effort to educate workers, test workers regularly for the virus and offer vaccination at no cost. One of the company's poultry plants in Arkansas achieved a 100% vaccination rate after covid-19 hit close to home. A video about Caleb Reeves, a 29-year-old man who died of the virus, is posted on Tyson's website as a reminder of what can happen to someone who is healthy and unvaccinated. His uncle works at Tyson.

More than 55,000 workers have been vaccinated since the company's mandate was announced in August, according to Burleson. The deadline for meatpackers to comply is Nov. 1. The deadline for office workers is today.

"We don't want to lose any of our team members," said Burleson. "But unless a specific exemption is granted, vaccinations are a condition of employment."