Writer's book is compilation of devotionals

Brenette Wilder, a religion columnist for The Commercial, has written a book of devotionals titled Netted Together.

A former Altheimer resident, Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., is president of Kansas City Teen Summit.

"Netted Together is a compilation of devotionals that invites readers to feel at home as they learn about the scriptures and then journal their thoughts," according to the release. "Each day the reader will walk away more informed, inspired, and encouraged by seeing how God's words can be intertwined into everyday experiences, much like the way a fishing net intertwines."

A regular columnist, Wilder's articles have appeared on The Commercial's Devotional Page for two years.

"The individualized, devotional stories within this book are prayers netted together from my own personal sighs to encourage you," she said in the preface. "Each devotional is woven together to form a prayer mesh that prevents sighers like me from slipping through life without a Godly help-net. My sighs were longings about God's timing ― 'Lord, how long must I wait?' Sighs about decision-making ― 'What shall I do?' And, yes, sighs about daily living."

Proceeds from the book sales will also benefit Wilder's teen program that includes area students.

"Additionally, each purchase will support students living in the Altheimer-Jefferson County area participating in a summer STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) program founded by the author," according to the release.

Netted Together will be available Oct. 18 on Amazon and Kindle, and now for pre-orders at Barnes & Noble.