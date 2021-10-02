Arkansas-Georgia position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS How nimble will sophomore KJ Jefferson (32 carries, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 7.2 ypc) be after a hit to the knee last week? Jefferson (46-78-2, 844 yards, 6 TDs) is at 59% completions. He leads the nation with 18.4 yards per completion and his 170.1 efficiency rating is 15th in the FBS, 3rd in the SEC. Malik Hornsby (12-63, 1, 5.2 ypc) is 2 of 4 passing for 5 yards. He got valuable time in a big atmosphere last week.

GEORGIA Junior JT Daniels (54-71-2, 569 yards, 5 TDs) can make every throw with accuracy, as evidenced by his 76.1% completions. He is 30th with a 160.75 efficiency rating. Senior Stetson Bennett (22-30-2, 443, 6 TDs), who subbed in and beat the Hogs last year, has an even headier 250.04 efficiency rating and is completing passes at 73.3%. Carson Beck (5-13-1, 99, 1 TD) has seen minimal time.

ADVANTAGE Even

Running backs

ARKANSAS Trelon Smith (59-298, 3 TDs, 5.1 ypc), who got more time vs. the Aggies last week, is seventh in SEC rushing at 74.5 yards per game. True freshman Raheim Sanders (31-164, 1, 5.3) and AJ Green (17-102, 1, 6.0) have strong yards per carry and Green has been very good in the pass game. Sophomore Dominique Johnson (21-151, 3, 7.2 ypc) is a big back with the highest per carry average.

GEORGIA The Bulldogs, like many modern teams, run multiple players at tailback, led by Zamir White (37-206, 2 TDs, 5.6 ypc), who had a game-high 71 rushing yards vs. the Hogs in '20, and James Cook (22-123, 2, 5.6). Kendall Milton (24-119, 0, 5.0) is questionable (shoulder). Daijun Edwards (18-79, 1, 4.4) and Kenny McIntosh (19-70, 1, 3.7) also play, and TE Brock Bowers scored on a 12-yard rush TD last week.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (19 catches, 373 yards, 2 TDs) is back in fine form the last two weeks with highlight-reel catches and near-grabs. Tyson Morris (7-169, 2, 24.1 ypc) has made a deep catch in each game. The production of De'Vion Warren (6-89), Warren Thompson (5-91, 1), Ketron Jackson (1-16) has been up and down. The tight ends, led by Blake Kern (4-43) haven't done much in the passing game.

GEORGIA Even without ace George Pickens, the Bulldogs have been productive. TE Brock Bowers (18-272, 4) leads the team, while WRs Jermaine Burton (12-219, 2, 18.2 ypc), Adonai Mitchell (9-159, 1), Ladd McConkey (8-118, 1), Kearis Jackson (4-52) and M Rosemy-Jacksaint (3-31) have all contributed. Justin Robinson (2-18) and injured Arian Smith (2-67) have both added to the team's 12 TD passes.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks caught a break last week with both C Ricky Stromberg (knee) and RT Dalton Wagner (back) available to play. The starting five-some of LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and Wagner has a combined 91 starts and averages 6-6, 314 pounds, same as the Dawgs. Super senior Ty Clary was huge in a three-position relief role two weeks ago.

GEORGIA Many of Sam Pittman's recruits populate the Bulldogs' massive front, which is powerful and agile. The would-be starting five of LT Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325), LG Justin Shaffer (6-4, 330), C Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 310), RG Warren Ericson (6-4, 305) and Warren McClendon (6-4, 300) consists of two seniors, a junior, a sophomore and a freshman. The group averages 6-4, 314 pounds.

ADVANTAGE Even

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS DE Tre Williams (15 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 hurries) had a monster game last week. The Hogs have mixed fronts and gotten good mileage from Taurean Carter (12, 1 PBU), John Ridgeway (11, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry), Zach Williams (11, 2, 1.5, 1 FF), Eric Gregory (6, 0.5 TFL, 1 hurry), Markell Utsey (5, 0.5 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 PBU) and Isaiah Nichols (5, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF).

GEORGIA NT Jordan Davis (8, 3, 1.5, 3 hurries) might be the most agile and athletic 6-6, 340-pounder in the FBS. Paired with 315-pound DT Devonte Wyatt (6, 1 TFL), the Dawgs' interior starters are prototypes for modern SEC fronts. DE Travon Walker (10, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 5 hurries) has great length. Backups are Jalen Carter (8, 3, 1, 9), Nazir Stackhouse (4, 1 sack, 2 hurries) and Tramel Walthour (5, 1 PBU).

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Linebackers

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are capitalizing on clever and strong play from the front to make tackles from the A gaps to the sidelines. Bumper Pool (38, 3 TFL, 1 PBU) tipped the pass that set up a clinching score last week. Hayden Henry (31, 1 sack) has a team-high 5.5 TFL and is playing super physical with a sound shoulder. Grant Morgan (25, 3.5 TFL, 2 PBU) has a unit-high 3 quarterback hurries.

GEORGIA 'Sam' backer Adam Anderson (12, 3 sacks, 9 hurries), a 6-5, 230-pounder, is super disruptive. 'Money' backers are leading tackler Channing Tindall (19, 1 sack, 2 hurries) and Quay Walker (4, 5 hurries). Nakobe Dean (14, 2 sacks, 6 hurries) is 'Mac,' and Nolan Smith (15, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 4 hurries) the 'Jack.' Backups Robert Beal Jr. (7, 1 sack, 7 hurries), MJ Sherman (3) Smael Mondon (3) have played plenty.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Secondary

ARKANSAS Safety Jalen Catalon (30, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBU) has had a quiet couple of weeks after his 2-pick opener. CBs Montaric Brown (15, 0.5 TFL, 2 INTs) and LaDarrius Bishop (5, 1 PBU), cousins from Ashdown, have been solid. Joe Foucha (23, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU) and Simeon Blair (6, 2 PBU) have added to the improved play. Jayden Johnson (3, 1 TFL) and Hudson Clark (2) get the most time of the reserves.

GEORGIA Freshman CB Kelee Ringo (3, 1 INT), who ranks with the best, has not allowed a catch in 84 pass reps and he's a backup to starters Ameer Speed (4) and Derion Kendrick (6, 1 INT). SS Christopher Smith (6, 2 INTs, 1 hurry) had a key pick 6 vs. Clemson. FS Lewis Cine (19, 1 INT, 4 PBU) is a 6-1, 200, and physical. The 'Star' spot has Latavious Brini (14, 3 PBU) and Tykee Smith, who is expected back from injury.

ADVANTAGE Even

Special teams

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have made a tremendous improvement since the mistakes of the opener. Freshman PK Cam Little has not missed, and is 8 of 8 on FGAs, 17 of 17 on PATs. Vito Calvaruso is 24 of 29 (82.8%) on touchbacks. Reid Bauer averages 40.4 yards per punt, and the Hogs are No. 96 in net punting (37.4). LaDarrius Bishop averages 28.8 yards on KORs. Nathan Parodi (3.3) has been solid on punt returns.

GEORGIA The Bulldogs fall in line with top-line kicking units. Jake Camarda's punting average (45.5) would be 2nd in the SEC if he qualified. The team's net punting (44.1) is 9th. Camarda has 15 touchbacks on 25 kickoffs. PK Jack Podlesny is 4 of 6 on FGAs, 22 of 22 on PATs. Punt returns by Kearis Jackson (12.2) and Ladd McConkey (9.5) are strong. Kenny McIntosh averages 22 yards per KOR.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are defying expectations and winning national acclaim with their toughness and physicality that reflects Coach Sam Pittman and the staff. The mentality dates to the first half of last year's opener against Georgia. The heavy veteran presence on the roster believes they can win and they've done a solid job at not beating themselves. In-game adjustments loom large today.

GEORGIA The Bulldogs have peeled away some No. 1 votes from Alabama in the polls and a decisive win over the No. 8 Razorbacks could garner more. Georgia can notch its second win over a top 10 opponent, which would stack up well for CFP jockeying. Who has the edge between UGA Coach Kirby Smart and his former assistant Sam Pittman? The home crowd will be deafening and a chore for the UA offense's signaling.

ADVANTAGE Even