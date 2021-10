ASHDOWN 21, BAXUITE 7

ASHDOWN -- Ashdown (5-0, 2-0 4A-7) stayed undefeated on the season with its victory against Bauxite (2-3, 0-2 4A-7).

The Panthers led 14-0 at halftime.

Bauxite's Roman Muniz scored his team's lone touchdown on a 95-yard fumble recovery return.