BAPTIST PREP 41, MAYFLOWER 6

Baptist Prep (4-1, 1-1 3A-4) used an offensive barrage to secure a win against the visiting Mayflower Eagles (0-5, 0-2).

Baptist Prep scored three touchdowns in the second quarter before Mayflower had its initial score.

Baptist Prep running back Isaac Devine rushed for 67 yards and touchdown and running back Ecya Maddison added 41 yards and two scores.