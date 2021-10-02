BRYANT 49, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 13

BRYANT – Top-ranked Bryant (4-1, 2-0 7A-Central) picked off six passes in the first 2 1/2 quarters to steamroll Little Rock Catholic (0-5, 0-2).

The Hornets recorded five interceptions and a fumble recovery in the first half, which led to a 35-0 lead at the break. Miguel Graham and Malachi Graham each had interception returns for touchdowns.

Chris Gannaway and James Martin scored on short runs, while Carson Burnett threw a pair of scoring passes for Bryant, which won its 16th consecutive conference game.