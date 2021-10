CABOT 45, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 7

CABOT – Grant Freeman was 10-of-18 passing for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns for Cabot (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central). Freeman also had a rushing score for the Panthers. Mason Bell rushed 11 times for 67 yards with a touchdown while Evion Jimerson added 46 yards on the ground with a score.