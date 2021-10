CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 46, SMACKOVER 6

SMACKOVER -- Jermaine Edwards had a touchdown run and scored on a fumble return as Camden Harmony Grove (3-2, 2-0 3A-6) routed Smackover (2-3, 0-2).

Daniel Hill had two touchdown runs for the Hornets. Caleb Johnson threw touchdown passes to Landon Garrett and Titus Lockhart.