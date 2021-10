CENTERPOINT 41, HORATIO 6

AMITY -- Jace Clark tallied four rushing touchdowns for Centerpoint (5-0, 2-0 3A-5) in a victory over Horatio (3-2, 0-2).

Quarterback Josh Lawson opened the scoring by connecting with Kaden Owens on an 88-yard touchdown pass. Lawson later threw a touchdown pass to Dillon Fox.