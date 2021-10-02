Church alliance adopts schools

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance has announced that it has adopted many area schools as a way to improve conditions on the campuses.

Throughout the year, the coalition will provide a presence on campuses such as walking the halls, lunch and bus stop patrols and periodically providing snacks for teachers, among other things.

"We continue to reach out to other clergy to strengthen and build a presence on campuses," according to the release.

The group is calling the effort FAITH or "Facilitate Assistance in Transformation and Healing."

The coalition collaborates with Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration's Pen or Pencil organization in mentoring activities to reduce violence, encourage positive behavior, and emphasize education, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, coalition president.

PINE BLUFF

Thirty-Fourth Elementary -- Good Faith-Carr United Methodist Church, Leon Jones Sr.; New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, Derick Easter; Breath of Life Church, Kerry Price Sr.

Broadmoor Elementary -- Lakeside United Methodist Church -- Judy Rudd; Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Eric Walden Sr.

Greenville/Forrest Park Pre-K -- Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Lamont Davis; Elm Grove Baptist Church, Jesse C. Turner.

James Matthews Elementary -- First United Methodist Church, Carlton Cross; St. Luke United Methodist Church, Barbara Douglas.

Southwood Elementary -- First Assembly of God, Brett L. Wilson; Elm Grove Baptist Church, Bobby E. Butler Sr.

Jack Robey Junior High School -- New Life Church, Matt Mosler; Family Church Pine Bluff campus, Roosevelt Brown; Breath of Life, Kerry Price.

Robert F. Moorehead Middle School -- St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church, Robert Hart and Alexander Watkins.

Dollarway High School -- The Refuge, Mack Milner; Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, Larry C. Battles.

Pine Bluff High School -- Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, Brian Castle; Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Lamont Davis; Aaron and Berinda International Ministry Inc., Aaron and Berinda Eugene; Family Church Pine Bluff Campus, Roosevelt Brown; and Elm Grove Baptist Church, Jesse C. Turner.

WATSON CHAPEL

Edgewood Elementary School -- Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Marshall; Greater Deliverance Ministry Inc., Shirley Sanders.

L.L. Owen Elementary School -- Aaron and Berinda International Ministry Inc., Aaron and Berinda Eugene;

Coleman Intermediate School -- First Baptist Church, Ken Thornton; Elm Grove Baptist Church, Jesse C. Turner.

Watson Chapel Junior High School -- First Assembly of God, Pat Hart and Willie Gordon; First Presbyterian Church Pine Bluff, Don Harris Jr.

Watson Chapel High School -- Pleasant View Ministries, William Shaw Jr.; Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, Brian Castle; First Presbyterian Church Pine Bluff, Don Harris Jr.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy School -- Turning Point Ministries, Yolanda Pitts; House of Bread Deliverance Church, Saint Mary Harris.

Friendship Aspire Academy Public Charter High School -- Elm Grove Baptist Church, Jesse C. Turner; First Baptist Church, Ken Thornton.

At the next PBFCC meeting consideration will be given to adopting alternative schools at Dollarway, Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts. Alternative schools are located at 1301 Commerce Road, 301 Beech St., and 4900 Dollarway Road. For details on alternative education sites, contact Cathi Swan, director of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, (870) 534-6129.

Details: The Rev. Jesse Turner, PBFCC president, (870) 730-1131.