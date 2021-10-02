Church set for breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff will host the seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event virtually from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The community is invited to join the event via Zoom as organizers raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection, according to a news release.

This year’s theme is “Awareness is Essential in 2021.” This event is being presented in memory of Billie Jean “BJ” Jackson.

Locals among UALR’s top scholars

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock welcomed 99 new members of the Chancellor’s Leadership Corps who joined the program during the 2021-2022 semester, according to a news release.

Local members include: Jason Beason, a graduate of Sheridan High School from Sheridan Lance Beckman, a graduate of White Hall High School from Redfield Karen Celis, a graduate of Star City High School from Star City Jordan Fisher, a graduate of Rison High School from Warren Stephanie Giblin, a graduate of Watson Chapel High School from Pine Bluff Hayden Henderson, a graduate of Sheridan High School from Sheridan Logan McMillan, a graduate of Star City High School from Star City Sara Mohammed, a graduate of White Hall High School from White Hall CLC scholars receive a financial package totaling up to $32,000 through a four-year renewable scholarship. Members have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0. The CLC is a leadership development program that provides a student-centered experience focused on leadership building, academic success, and cultivates an environment dedicated to service learning that will positively impact the community, according to the release.

Simmons announces LR expansion

Simmons Bank announced the expansion of its presence in West Little Rock with the purchase of office space at 17901 Chenal Parkway. Pending signage and branding replacement, renovations planned to the interior, and regulatory approval, Simmons intends to begin moving associates into the building later this year, according to a news release.

“While Simmons Bank continues to grow and expand the geographic reach of our franchise, the resulting impact is that we have simply outgrown the capacity of our River Market Corporate Office,” said George A. Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. “The opportunity to obtain prime space that is well-positioned in the fast-growing West Little Rock area affords us the opportunity to strategically reposition certain teams in a centralized location to increase operating efficiencies and enhance collaboration amongst our associates, with the additional benefit of adding a full-service branch and drive-thru that will allow us to better serve our customers.” The Chenal building has approximately 90,000 square feet of office space and 22,379 square feet of underground parking. Included on the first floor is a 4,200 square foot, full-service bank branch with four drive-thru lanes.